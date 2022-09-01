WAYLAND
It wasn’t exactly how he wanted his young and very inexperienced team to ease into the 2022 campaign, but Springville football coach Joe Martin was proud of the fight his Orioles showed on the road against powerful and class 8-player fourth-ranked WACO Friday, Aug. 26.
Oh, and Martin was pretty happy with how his team finished, too.
“We obviously knew this was going to be a tough test with a senior-laden WACO team ranked fourth in the state playing us, relatively new to the varsity game this season,” said Martin, as his team trailed 49-0 through three quarters of play but went on a 22-8 run over the game’s final 12-minutes wrapping the 57-22 final.
“Right now, we’re lacking a lot of depth at different positions and that’s something we’re going to gradually work on as the season progresses, but to play such a powerful opponent in week-one, I was proud of the way our young guys stuck with it and fought all the way through. Sure, we had some rough stretches and that’s going to happen with such a young team, but we have to continue to fight our way through things and for the most part I thought our kids were able to do that Friday night.”
Springville (0-1) was able to hang with the mighty Warriors through much of the opening frame trailing just 7-0 with a little over a minute remaining.
Then things got out of hand. And quickly.
“We were right there, playing with the fourth-ranked team in the state for almost the entire first quarter,” Martin said. “On our second offensive possession we moved the football to inside their 20-yard-line, then we had three straight penalties and things just started to unravel. Then the second quarter completely got away from us.”
WACO scored again before the opening quarter ended, stretching their lead to 14-0 at the first horn before adding 28 points in the second stanza to hold a commanding 42-0 advantage at the halftime break.
With the continuous clock rolling, the Warriors scored a third quarter touchdown take a 49-0 lead into the final frame before the Orioles got on the board when quarterback Bryce Ripple found teammate Jordan Goad open for a 26-yard scoring pass play.
After a Ripple two-point run, the visitors had their first score of the 2022 campaign.
And they weren’t done.
WACO added a touchdown on their next possession to lead 57-8, but it was Springville scoring the game’s final two touchdowns, the first coming when Caden Weber returned the ensuing Warrior kick-off 56-yards for a score.
The Orioles’ final touchdown came when Mason Hoy broke free on a 15-yard scamper late in the game.
Isaac Hill also added two points for the visitors when he recorded a sack of the WACO quarterback in the end zone for a safety.
Overall, Springville accounted for 152 yards of total offense with 107 of that coming on the ground led by 68 yards on seven carries from Ripple. Braden Jordan added a 15-yard run while Goad had five carries for 13 rushing yards.
Goad was Ripple’s main target in the passing game as the two connected three times for 37 yards while Hoy snared two passes for eight yards.
Weber paced the Oriole defense with five tackles while Goad and Ryker Waggoner added four more each.
“This is just the first step on a long journey together this season,” Martin said. “We’ll get better, that I have no doubt. The kids responded to this season-opening challenge and that was great to see.
“This was a really fun game for me, as I’ve been able to actually coach more than I have in a while. Our teams the last few years didn’t need to be told how to do things. For the most part they already had a grasp of the offense and defense and what needed to be done. That’s not the case this year and I’m really enjoying getting back to the fundamentals and the coaching part of the game, not just the schematic aspect. I really feel more involved than I have in a while. This is fun, and it’s only going to keep getting better.”