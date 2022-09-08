EDGEWOOD
With some injuries that forced the hand of Springville football coach Joe Martin, the Orioles did the best they could under extreme circumstances Friday, Sept. 2, at Edgewood-Colesburg.
And those circumstances cost the young team in a lopsided 52-7 final as Springville opened class 8-player district 5 play.
“Ed-Co did a great job of mixing things up from their previous game,” said Martin, as the Vikings led 14-0 after one quarter, 36-0 at the half and 52-0 through three frames.
“They threw the football 32 times and all but four rushes from someone besides the QB last week against Turkey Valley. They came out with a very good and balanced attack against us however. They took the early momentum off two turnovers from us (an interception on the Orioles’ opening possession and a fumble recovery that led directly to a touchdown). Unfortunately, it was a tough to battle back from that. Then, with some injuries we were forced to play some kids out of position, and Ed-Co made us pay with some very good, skilled players.”
Springville (0-2, 0-1) did have some success offensively, and it came in the ground game as the team rushed for 105 yards on 23 carries, averaging 4.6 yards a play.
Bryce Ripple led that attack churning out 40 yards on just seven carries while Jordan Goad added 37 yards on seven attempts. Caden Weber came through with four carries that resulted on 27 more yards.
“We did have some bright spots that gave us some things to build off of as we finished the game,” Martin said. “Caden had some chances to run the ball and we moved Jordan to quarterback so we could throw to Bryce.
“Hopefully, getting to play at Allison Field next week against Kee High we can try to find ways to gain momentum early and allow us to compete for four quarters.”
For a second straight week the Orioles closed the contest strong scoring the game’s final touchdown when Goad found Ripple open on a 38-yard pass play and Christian Anguiano added the extra point kick.
Of Edgewood-Colesburg’s seven touchdowns in the game, four came through the air, two on the ground as well as one fumble recovery and one kick-return.
The Vikings tallied 313 yards of total offense while limiting Springville to 143 as the visitors struggled in the passing game completing 1-of-14 overall.
Ripple also paced the Oriole defensive effort making five tackles while Weber and Goad added four more each.
