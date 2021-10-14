SPRINGVILLE
There haven’t been too many teams over the past couple of seasons who have been able to slow down Springville senior Luke Menster.
You can add another program to that long and impressive list, as Menster ran wild Friday, Oct. 8, leading the Orioles to a lopsided 45-6 rout over visiting Central Elkader, helping Springville close the 2021 home campaign exactly the way they hoped they would.
“Every week our offense is always about how teams are going to defend Luke, and once we see that we make the proper adjustments and do what we can to get him the football,” said Oriole football coach Joe Martin, who had no trouble getting his talented senior the ball against the Warriors, as Menster played a part scoring points on every Springville possession (touchdown or two-point conversion), which included four touchdowns and four two-point conversions.
“We were able to get Luke the ball, a lot, and that allowed us to take control of this game from pretty much the opening kick-off. We jumped on them early and never looked back.”
Springville (3-4, 3-3) got the ball to Menster immediately as quarterback Dylan DeMean found Menster open for a 38-yard touchdown pass play. After a Menster two-point conversion run, the Orioles led 8-0.
They were just getting started.
Bryce Ripple got into the action scoring the second touchdown of the opening frame for the hosts, and after another Menster two-point conversion run, in the blink of an eye, Springville had a 16-0 lead.
Martin went right back to Menster on the Orioles’ third series, as DeMean hooked up with Menster on a 25-yard scoring pass play and after a third straight Menster two-point scoring run, the game was in complete Springville control leading 24-0 at the first horn.
This game wasn’t just about dominant Oriole offense. The Springville defense showed up to play as well, and absolutely locked down pretty much every aspect of the Warrior offensive scheme.
“Watching Central Elkader on film, we saw that they can be fairly aggressive on offense,” Martin said. “Their top player is number five (Evan Schroeder) and their go-to kid. We put Luke on him, and for some reason Elkader decided not to block Luke, so he was able to find his way to the football pretty much at will all game long.”
While Menster was phenomenal for the Oriole offense, amazingly he may have been even better for the Springville defense making a career-high 19 tackles.
“Luke had the first five solo tackles taking down (Schroeder),” Martin said. “Not only was he getting it done for us offensively, but he seemed to be able to do whatever he wanted on the defensive side of the football, too.”
Menster, and the Oriole defense, limited Schroeder to a mere 18 yards on 18 carries as the hosts held Central Elkader to just 53 yards of total offense on the entire night.
Springville’s offense went back to work in the second quarter as Luke Jordan found the end zone on a five-yard run. After Menster found Ripple on the ensuing a two-point conversion pass, the hosts extended their advantage to 32-0.
Menster hauled in his third touchdown pass of the game from DeMean on the Orioles next series, and when Jackson Robinson Valley added the extra-point kick, the hosts were up 39-0 with still plenty of time remaining on the second quarter clock.
And Springville took advantage as Menster found his way to the football, and the end zone, yet again.
This time in a most original way.
“We lined up for a field goal try and after Elkader blocked the kick, Luke picked up and loose ball and ran 32 yards into the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the game,” Martin said. “Pretty impressive performance by Luke, and the entire team. Everyone did their jobs and we ended our home season exactly like we hoped we would.”
Leading 45-0 at the half, the second half went extremely fast with the continuous clock, and the big lead also afforded Martin the luxury of taking care of a little other football business.
“We always like to get all of our seniors a carry on offense, but we just couldn’t seem to hang onto the football against Elkader,” said Martin, as his team fumbled six times in the contest, losing four.
“That was the only disappointing this about this game. Hopefully that’s something we’ll be able to take care of Friday night against Calamus-Wheatland.”
The Warriors closed the contest scoring the game’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Springville finished with 234 yards of total offense, the bulk of which came in the first half as Menster not only hauled in four passes for 85 yards, with three going for touchdowns, but her also ran the football twice for 36 more yards. DeMean was a perfect 6-of-6 passing for 100 yards through the air.
Jordan added 44 rushing yards on eight carries while Drew Feltes came through with 25 yards on five attempts.
Defensively, Feltes added six tackles while Caden Weber and Jacob Waltz recovered Central Elkader fumbles.
With the win, the Orioles also still have the slimmest of playoff hopes.
“I think the playoffs are still a possibility for us,” Martin said. “I’m just not sure how strong a possibility it really is though. There are a lot of factors that play in, but all I know is we play Cal-Wheat Friday night and after that we’ll see what shakes out. The odds are against us though, but you never know.”