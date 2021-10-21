WYOMING
Coming into their regular-season finale against winless Calamus-Wheatland Friday, Oct. 15, the Springville football team was fairly confident they’d be able to close the 2021 campaign with a fourth straight triumph on the Warriors adopted home field in Wyoming.
What the Orioles didn’t know however, was what a win would do for their extremely slim playoff chances.
“We went to Coach Zaruba’s house after the game and stayed up to see if we could somehow, someway make it into the playoffs,” said Springville football coach Joe Martin, as after his team crushed Calamus-Wheatland 63-13, received some surprising news that they indeed received one of the two at-large berths into the playoffs in the 8-player class, and will play sixth-ranked Turkey Valley in Jackson Junction Friday, Oct. 22.
“I was talking with some people who were in the know, and it appeared we were going to need help from eight different schools to be able to get into the playoffs. That’s a lot of things that had to go exactly right for us, and amazingly, it all did. I was in disbelief when we found out we got in. We were the final team in the 8-player class to get in, but we did what we needed to down the stretch and were rewarded for it. I’m so happy for the kids.”
Springville (4-4, 4-3) finalized their ticket to the post-season with a resounding performance against the Warriors scoring 40 first half points and made sure the game was never in doubt from the opening kick-off.
Luke Menster opened the scoring for the visitors racing into the end zone from 20 yards out to hand the visitors a quick 6-0 lead, but the Orioles were just getting started.
Luke Jordan added an eight-yard run before Caden Weber scooped up a Calamus-Wheatland fumble and rumbled 16 yards into the end zone to hand Springville a huge 20-0 first quarter advantage.
They weren’t about to slow down in the second stanza either.
After Isaac Wilhelm hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyle Vanderheiden, the hosts were on the board for the first time trimming the Oriole lead to 14 points at 20-6, but the Springville offense went right back to work as Dylan DeMean hauled in a pass from Menster and raced 30 yards into the end zone scoring the first of what would be three second quarter touchdowns for the visitors.
DeMean added scoring scampers of 68 and 25 yards and Springville was in complete command leading 40-6 at the half.
“Calamus-Wheatland basically threw just about their entire defense at Luke Menster doing everything in their power to make sure he would not get the ball,” Martin said. “So, we did a good job of not trying to force it to him and with the way they were giving so much attention to Luke, it allowed other kids to make plays.
“And they did.”
The Orioles scored the game’s lone third quarter touchdown when Jordan broke free again, this time on a big 43-yard scoring scamper which also started the continuous clock with the visitors leading 48-6.
“Last week we weren’t able to get our seniors a chance to run the football, and we were hoping we’d get that opportunity this week against Cal-Wheat,” Martin said. “It’s a tradition that we like to do, and we were able to get that done allowing a couple of seniors a chance to score touchdowns in the fourth quarter.”
Senior lineman Drew Feltes got the call early in the fourth quarter and cashed in his lone carry of the game with a one-yard touchdown plunge before senior Jacob Waltz did the same a few minutes later, scoring from two-yards out to put the Orioles ahead 63-6 before the Warriors scored the game’s final touchdown.
Both of Springville’s fourth quarter touchdowns included extra points from Jackson Robinson Valley, one coming on a kick and the other on a two-point run.
“We were able to put a lot of pressure on Calamus-Wheatland all game long and just made it tough for them to get much going offensively,” said Martin, as his defense held the Warrior offense to a mere 168 total yards.
“I do wish we could have played a little more efficiently, however. At times we didn’t look particularly sharp or as strong as we could have and that’s something I know we’ll correct as we head into the post-season.”
With Menster getting so much of the attention from the Calamus-Wheatland defense, DeMean and Jordan took advantage as DeMean rushed for a game-high 117 yards on a mere six carries while Jordan added 63 of his own on nine attempts running the football.
Menster, even while being the main Warrior target defensively, still rushed for 72 yards on five carries for the Oriole offense.
DeMean also completed 4-of-7 passes for another 28 yards as Springville churned out 358 yards of total offense in the game, with 300 of those coming on the ground on just 31 attempts.
Cory Weber had a big game for the Oriole defense making a team-high 10 tackles that also included a quarterback sack. Menster added nine tackles while Feltes chipped in with seven.
“This was a great way to end the season,” Martin said. “Now, we get some bonus football, and we’re going to have some fun with it.”