SPRINGVILLE
There’s always good news and bad news when you’ve got a senior-laden football team.
The good news is seniors are loaded with experience and odds of success dramatically increase with players like that on the field.
The Springville football team had an outstanding season in 2020 keyed by a senior class that guided the Orioles through a sensational 6-3 run last fall, including a 4-2 mark in class 8-player district 3 action.
But, as with all seniors, they graduate, and the 2021 version of the Springville football program will be without the services of stars Spencer DeMean, Bryce Wilson, Grant Gloeckner, Alex Koppes, Gabe Dlouhy, Tommy Hagensick, Jack Hoogland, Michael Mentzer, Jake Heyer and Travis Evens.
That’s a lot of holes for Springville football coach Joe Martin to fill as he, and a vastly different looking Oriole club, prepares for rigors of a loaded 2021 schedule.
The good news? Martin is a master at developing new and inexperienced rosters, and he’ll be able to do a lot of that this fall, though Luke Menster, Drew Feltes, Dylan DeMean, Jacob Waltz, Luke Jordan, Cory Weber and Caden Weber will make that job a little easier as retuning letter winners.
“Our big goal at this point is to stay healthy at both levels (varsity and jv),” said Martin, the winningest football coach in Springville program history.
“We only have 20 players out this year, so that will be a big goal for us. After that we want to try and compete every game. This is one of the most inexperienced teams we have had in my 11 years of coaching, so we’re going to want to stay in games and give ourselves a chance. Doing that we hope to compete for a playoff spot. At worst we would like to go 4-4 and if we can do that, I would consider this season a success.”
Menster, who performed at an All-State level a season ago, will see his role on both sides of the football increase this fall after a 2020 campaign that saw him lead the Oriole receiving corps with 22 receptions for 544 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging a phenomenal 24.7 yards per catch.
On defense, Menster is the team’s top returning tackler as well coming through with 48 of them, and 33 of the solo variety.
“Luke will be our wide receiver/slot guy and has to be our playmaker,” Martin said. “We’ll need to be creative to get him the ball. He’ll be our defensive back guy too and will be relied on guarding the other team’s best receiver.”
Feltes started at center last season on offense and will most likely do that again this fall.
“Drew will probably continue as our starter at center on offense and then play some defensive tackle,” Martin said. “He’ll be our main leader on the line with the only real experience from last season.”
Jordan, Waltz and Caden Weber all saw some time on the defensive side of the field in 2020 and will most likely see increased roles on offense in 2021 as well.
“Jacob is going to have to fill his role on the offensive line even though he’s not that big,” Martin said. “On defense he has a nose for the ball so we will try and find a spot for him to play, most likely linebacker.
“Luke Jordan will become our ‘Grant Gloeckner’ this year filling the fullback (on offense) and linebacker (on defense) roles for our team. Caden, just like his older