SPRINGVILLE
During his long and extremely successful tenure guiding the Springville football program as the school’s all-time winningest coach, Joe Martin has had to deal with roster attrition on numerous occasions over the years.
Every coach does at one time or another.
But I’m not sure Martin has ever had to deal with the loss of experience he’ll be faced with this fall, as a mere four letter winners return to the roster.
For the Orioles themselves, there’s two ways they can look at things when it comes to the 2022 campaign.
Players can hang their heads as more than 95-percent of the production is lost to graduation from a 2021 playoff-bound team who posted a solid 4-5 overall record and 3-3 mark in class 8-player district 5.
Or all the newcomers they can relish at the opportunity to go out and prove themselves on the field.
My guess is, the Orioles will embrace the latter.
“We have a lot of eager kids who will get the opportunity to fill a lot of holes left by graduation,” said Martin, who returns letter winners in seniors Caden Weber, Logan Mason and Tristan Malanaphy as well as junior Bryce Ripple.
“A lot of our players have the ability to adapt to different positions which will allow us to get more kids playing time to build experience throughout the season. I honestly can say we do not have a set starting line-up as we can move people around depending on formation, play call or even defensive alignment.”
With the massive roster overhaul, it will also take some time for the young players to learn the complex system at the varsity level.
“Trying to learn a system in one position and then moving to another has been difficult,” Martin said. “Our kids are doing a great job of learning and have come a long way in the first couple of weeks of practice. Trying to keep our younger kids together at the JV level has helped with some new faces out for football, but then takes time to explain things to the new players as well.”
Ripple takes over the reins of the quarterback duties from graduated senior Dylan DeMean. Ripple has some experience with the offense having rushed for 60 yards last fall on 13 attempts and scoring one touchdown.
“Bryce will be our play-caller and will be relied on to help propel the offense,” Martin said. “Andrew Unash and Jordan Goad will also have their hands on the ball a lot. Our seniors Caden Weber, Logan Mason and Tristan Malanaphy lead our linemen along with Bayne Anderson and Dawson Deutsch. Kahl Shanahan and Connor Williams are hoping to help contribute in the passing game.”
Weber, Mason and Malanaphy are going to be the keys to the Springville defensive effort as well this fall.
“Their experience and leadership is going to be key if we are going to have any success,” Martin said. “We have a lot of new pieces on defense and learning the 8-player game is not an easy task.”
Christian Anguiano appears to have won the team’s kicking duties with Ripple handling the punting for the Orioles this fall.
“Christian has a very strong leg as a freshman,” Martin said. “I look for field goals and kick-offs to be a bright spot this year.”
Springville is also faced with a daunting regular-season schedule in one of the toughest 8-player districts in the state that includes Easton Valley, who made an appearance in the state championship game last fall and returns after posting an 11-1 overall record in 2021.
“Easton Valley has to be the favorite after what they did last year,” Martin said. “Edgewood-Colesburg and Lansing Kee graduated a good number of kids but are always very physical teams. Central City and Midland will also be improved teams this season.”
Lansing Kee was 8-2 last fall which included a pair of playoff wins while Ed-Co was 5-4. Midland and Central City both posted 3-6 marks a year ago.
But when it comes to his team, Martin knows exactly what he wants.
“Our biggest goal is to just compete,” he said. “We know we have a hard road ahead of us but we want to compete on every play, and even when times are tough, we have to keep getting better.
“We have preached ‘every play we are going to get better or worse, you can never stay the same.’ Our goal is to have more better then worse plays throughout a game, and season.”
2022 Springville football schedule: Aug. 26 at WACO 7:00 p.m.; Sept. 2 at Edgewood-Colesburg 7:00 p.m.; Sept. 9 vs. Lansing Kee 7:00 p.m.; Sept. 16 at Easton Valley 7:00 p.m.; Sept. 23 vs. Midland 7:00 p.m.; Sept. 30 vs. Central City 7:00 p.m.; Oct. 7 TBA; Oct. 14 vs. Tripoli 7:00 p.m.