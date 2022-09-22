PRESTON
Coming into their contest at class 8-player sixth-ranked Easton Valley Friday, Sept. 16, Springville football coach Joe Martin had a plan that he felt would best allow his young and experienced team to hang with the powerful state-ranked River Hawks.
At least for a while.
And for a while the Orioles were running that plan to complete perfection.
“We came in with a plan to slow the game down as much as possible trying to limit Easton Valley possessions,” said Martin, as his team received the opening kick-off and then proceeded to take an impressive seven-minutes off the first quarter clock mounting a long drive that had River Hawk fans stunned.
“We weren’t able to score on that game-opening drive, but the kids were doing exactly what we wanted to do and took a lot of time off the clock. Unfortunately, once Easton Valley got the ball, they scored two plays later and then the rout was on.”
The River Hawks never looked back pouring in 24 first quarter points enroute to a lopsided 66-0 triumph over the Orioles.
“To our boys’ credit, they fought and didn’t give up on each other,” said Martin, as Easton Valley led 45-0 at the half and 66-0 through three frames.
“Easton Valley is an extremely talented team and we just don’t have enough athletic ability right now to be able to do what they can do. They’re big and strong and fast and we struggled slowing them down all night long, but that didn’t stop our boys from staying right in the fight all game.”
Springville (0-4, 0-3) was held to just four first downs, most of those coming on the game-opening drive, and 68 total yards of offense.
“Our team ran our plays well and put themselves into positions to make plays,” Martin said. “But when you’re dealing with a skilled team like Easton Valley who has so many athletes all over the field, that makes it tough on our young guys, but we’re going to learn from this and go forward.”
The River Hawks pounded out 373 yards of total offense with almost all of that coming from an extremely powerful ground game that churned out 301 yards and scored five touchdowns. The hosts added three scores through their passing game while also picking off an Oriole pass for yet another touchdown.
“The score was only 16-0 late in the first quarter, but then Easton Valley had a pick-6 and that really seemed to get them going,” Martin said. “There was pretty much no slowing them down after that and we struggled to mount any drives like we had in that first quarter to try and chew some time off the clock.”
Springville tallied 40 of their 68 total yards of offense on the ground as Bryce Ripple tallied 33 yards on six carries while Caden Weber added 14 more on 10 attempts.
Jordan Goad completed 1-of-11 passes for 28 yards, hooking up with Ripple for the big play in the passing game.
Ripple, Weber and Gideon Thompson paced the Oriole defense making five tackles each while Goad, Connor Williams, Braden Jordan and Luke Lansing all came through two more.
“I know no one expected us to come to Easton Valley and beat such a powerful team, but I’m happy with what our guys were able to give,” Martin said. “We just weren’t able to make enough plays, but the boys never stopped fighting all game long, and that’s what I was most proud of.”