CENTRAL CITY
Having been around the Springville and Central City Tractor Bowl battles for quite a few years now, 11 to be exact, Oriole football coach Joe Martin thought he had seen everything the classic rivalry contest could possibly deliver.
He was wrong.
On an emotional roller-coaster all night long in Central City Friday, Oct. 1, Martin and the rest of the Orioles withstood turnovers, countless penalties and numerous lead-changes to escape with a thrilling 48-44 victory over the Wildcats, marking one of the wildest game the longtime Springville coach has ever seen between the two programs.
“This was probably the best game I’ve ever been a part of in my 11 years here,” said Martin, as his team twice erased late Central City leads to post the amazing come-from-behind four-point victory.
“When we play Central City, the games have usually blowouts, one way or another. If it wasn’t us winning big it was them, so this was easily the closest game I have ever witnessed in this series. And then for the way this one ended, well, that made it extra special.”
Springville (2-4, 2-3), at one point in the second quarter, trailed 28-8 as it appeared the Wildcats were going to run away and hide and add to the long lopsided history this series as been over the past decade.
Then the Orioles rallied, and after scoring the lone touchdown of the third quarter, trailed 28-22 entering the final frame.
A frame no one in attendance that night will soon forget.
Springville opened the fourth quarter scoring another touchdown when Luke Menster completed a 14-yard pass to teammate Dylan DeMean, and after a successful two-point conversion pass from Menster to Drew Feltes, the Orioles had their first lead of the game at 30-28.
It didn’t last long however, as the wild roller coaster ride was just getting started.
Central City came right back and scored on an Aiden Klostermann nine-yard touchdown run, putting the hosts up 36-30, but back came Springville when Menster found the end zone after a seven-yard run. After another two-point conversion pass from Menster to Feltes, the visitors were back on top, 38-36.
Again, the lead didn’t last for long as Jayden Hansen broke free on a 32-yard run for the Wildcats, putting the hosts up 44-38 with about a minute to play.
“I was so impressed with how everyone stayed so composed in such a pressure-filled situation,” Martin said. “Luke Menster kept saying we were not going to lose this game. I’m not sure how many times I heard it, but he was convinced to were going to come back and win.”
Then Menster went out and did something about it.
The superstar Oriole senior, with his team trailing by two points and less than a minute to play, flew right by the entire Central City defense on his way to what proved to be the game-winning 71-yard touchdown pass play from DeMean.
“Luke just plain old out-ran everyone,” Martin said. “He was not to be denied. He was not going to lose to Central City in his last career football game against them.”
On the ensuing kick-off, Jackson Robinson Valley delivered a huge kick that sent the Wildcat returner back-pedaling, resulting in Central City being pinned inside their own 10-yard-line.
Springville had the Wildcats in front of their own goal line before Oriole Caden Weber forced a Wildcat fumble that rolled through the end zone for a Springville safety, ending the scoring, and the game.
“We just took a knee after that,” Martin said. “You have to go back to the 2010 season (a 36-28 Central City victory) to find a game anywhere close to what this one was. It was crazy how this game went back-and-forth there at the end after it appeared Central City was going to blow us right off the field early on. Our kids just flat-our refused to lose.”
The Orioles keep the Tractor Bowl trophy for the third straight season, and eighth time in the last 10 meetings between the two rival programs.
But it certainly wasn’t easy.
The Wildcats scored the game’s first two touchdowns, both coming on first quarter Klostermann runs putting the hosts ahead 14-0 before DeMean answered with a nine-yard scoring pass play to Menster, getting the visitors on the board.
The first quarter ended with Springville trailing 14-8 before Central City seemed to take control scoring back-to-back second quarter touchdowns and taking a 28-8 lead before DeMean found Menster open again, this time on a scoring pass play covering 21 yards and the visitors trailed 28-14 at the half.
The third quarter opened with the DeMean to Menster combination continuing, as the pair hooked up for the third time on a 10-yard pass play that pulled the Orioles to within two points at 28-26 before all the late heroics by both clubs.
“When it was 28-8, I was thinking how would we just be able to stay in this game and not allow it to be a blowout,” Martin said. “I wasn’t even thinking about us being able to come back and win, I wanted us to just make it a game and be competitive. The guys just kept battling and believing.”
A balanced Oriole offense was also key, as the team tallied 338 yards of total offense, with 191 coming on the ground and another 147 through the air.
“In the second half we went to an I-formation almost every play and that allowed us to control the ball and in doing so, that also allowed us to control the clock too,” Martin said. “It was amazing everything that we were able to overcome to win this game. Our turnovers came early, so those didn’t hurt too bad, but to overcome 12 penalties and 95 penalty yards is a lot to ask, but somehow, we were able to do it.
“Momentum changed quite a bit in that fourth quarter too, but our seniors got the job done. Luke Menster, Drew Feltes and Dylan DeMean, we relied on them a lot, and they all came through.”
Menster not only led the Orioles rushing for 94 yards on 16 carries on the ground, but his six receptions for 118 yards through the air were also team-best numbers.
DeMean added 68 yards rushing on 15 carries while completing 7-of-10 passes for 133 yards and four touchdowns, all going to Menster.
The Oriole defense, after the rough start, settled down and was led by Menster’s 10 tackles while Bryce Ripple and Cory Weber added eight more each. Feltes chipped in with six tackles while Weber tallied the team’s lone quarterback sack.