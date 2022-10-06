SPRINGVILLE
Like they’ve seen from their team on several occasions during the course of the 2022 campaign, the legion of Springville football fans watched as the Orioles took the opening drive against visiting Central City and marched right down the field looking to make an immediate statement in their huge Tractor Bowl contest hosting the rival Wildcats Friday, Oct. 1.
Then, in what has also been somewhat of a regular occurrence for the young and inexperienced Springville team this fall, a mistake cost them a chance at an early touchdown.
And then momentum quickly shifted.
“We had the first possession of the game and got it down to the Central City 30-yard-line,” said Oriole football coach Joe Martin, as his team struggled through the first half against the talented Wildcats and eventually succumbed to a lopsided 65-13 defeat, sending the coveted Tractor Bowl trophy back to Central City soil for the first time since 2018.
“Then we fumbled a snap and Central City recovered. I think it was two plays later and they were in the end zone. The game shifted just that quickly. We had some momentum with a very impressive game-opening drive, then all of a sudden, we lost it and struggled to get any momentum back. But that didn’t stop the kids from trying though, because I thought we closed the game playing some pretty good football.”
Springville (0-6, 0-5) came into the contest with the Wildcats, one of the top teams in class 8-player district 5, with a mere 13 players dressed, making things that much tougher on the hosts and limiting options for Martin and his staff.
“We had no Caden Weber available to us and when Seth Stone got hurt in the second quarter, we were down to just 12 guys,” Martin said. “Seth wasn’t able to play the entire second half and that also made things tough on us. But, to the kids’ credit, they kept battling all the way until the end. That’s something they have consistently given all season long no matter the score. These kids have some pride and some fight in them. They know if they keep working and keep battling, better days are going to be ahead.”
Central City’s Aiden Klostermann broke free for a 44-yard touchdown run two plays after the Wildcats recovered the Oriole fumble and quickly took an 8-0 lead.
The visitors added two more first quarter scores as Klostermann found the end zone again on a 41-yard run before Matthew Klostermann tossed a five-yard scoring pass to teammate Christopher Greif.
After three successful two-point conversions, Central City led 24-0 at the first quarter horn before the Wildcats added three second quarter touchdowns when Arwin Betzer (10-yards) and Aiden Klostermann (62-yards) scored on runs while Aiden Klostermann connected with teammate David Munyakazi on a 14-yard pass play.
“We just couldn’t sustain drives offensively in the first half and that allowed Central City to get the ball back pretty quickly,” Martin said. “I was happy with the way we were able to improve upon that in the second half though. We executed much better in the second half and hopefully created a little momentum as we go forward.”
The visitors led 46-0 at the half and scored the first touchdown of the second half when Matthew Klostermann exploded for 49 yards putting the visitors up 53-0.
The Orioles answered however, as Bryce Ripple found the end zone for the hosts blasting in from five-yards out to get Springville on the board.
Trailing 59-6 after the Wildcats recovered a blocked kick in the end zone, Braden Jordan found Jordan Goad for a 21-yard scoring pass play early in the final frame.
“It’s been the theme for us all season, and it’s what can happen with a young team, but penalties and turnovers absolutely killed our drives,” said Martin, as his team turned the football over five times (three fumbles and two interceptions).
“Central City is a very good team, but I honestly feel they’re not 50-points better than we are. We’re still learning how to clean up our play and limit the mistakes, and I’m proud of the boys who were out there battling with us having so many kids sidelined. We were really shorthanded in what was a pretty big game for us. The Tractor Bowl game is always big.”
Central City closed the scoring as Josh Lindsey rushed 44 yards and into the end zone.
The Wildcats used a powerful ground game to pound out the Tractor Bowl triumph rushing for 441 yards on 27 attempts averaging an impressive 16.3 yards per carry as Aiden Klostermann finished with 200 yards on the ground rushing the football 10 times in the game and scoring on three of those occasions.
The Orioles also used the ground game as their main offensive weapon rushing 29 times for 147 yards led by 63 (on 12 carries) from Ripple and 55 (12 carries) from Goad. Luke Lansing (17 yards) and Jordan (12) also helped out the hosts in the running game.
Jordan, who played quarterback most of the night, completed 3-of-5 passes for 61 yards while Goad hauled in two for 58 yards.
“I thought Braden did a good job at quarterback, especially being just a freshman,” Martin said. “Overall, we started four freshmen in the game and hopefully the experience will help us down the road.”
The Oriole defense, who was on the field a lot, were led by Goad who made seven tackles while Connor Williams and Anguiano added five more. Lansing recovered the lone Central City miscue, a fumble, and also tallied three tackles.
“It’s going to be nice to have the week off and get healthy until we take the field again Oct. 14, for our last game of the season,” Martin said. “We’ll be able to get some guys back and hopefully end the year on a high note playing some of our best football.”
Springville has a bye week Friday, Oct. 7, due to Central Elkader cancelling their 2022 campaign back in August and will now host Tripoli Oct. 14, a game that was added when Calamus-Wheatland also scrapped their football season due to low numbers.