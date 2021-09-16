LANSING
It would have been extremely easy for the Springville football team to just mail in the final three quarters of their contest at Lansing Kee and get some sleep during the long bus ride home Friday, Sept. 10.
I’m not sure anyone would have blamed them either.
Falling into a 34-0 hole early in the second quarter would make just about any team tired and ready to head home.
But, as the Kee Hawks found out, this group of Oriole football players, though mostly inexperienced at the varsity level, had no quit in them whatsoever and over the final two-and-a-half quarters of play amazingly outscored the hosts 39-32 in what ended as a 66-39 Lansing Kee victory.
“I have to admit, that was a pretty incredible turnaround by our guys after that very rough start to the game,” said Springville football coach Joe Martin, as he watched his team score three second quarter touchdowns before adding three of the final five scores in the final two frames.
“We were down by 34 points and just kept fighting, and that was great to see on the offensive end. We obviously still have quite a bit to work on defensively to try and give ourselves a chance to stay in games, but we’re making progress and right now that’s what I’m mainly looking for.”
Lansing Kee scored four first quarter touchdowns and led 26-0 at the first horn before adding another early in the second stanza to take the 34-0 advantage.
“I think at that point I’m sure most people thought this would be a very quick game with them getting to the 35-point continuous clock very soon,” Martin said. “It never happened, and our kids absolutely would not allow it to happen. In the first quarter we struggled to move the football, but after that we were able to sustain drives which kept Lansing Kee’s offense off the field, which was a very good thing.”
Luke Menster got the scoring started for the Orioles (0-3, 0-2) blasting into the end zone on a seven-yard scamper before Dylan DeMean broke free for a 50-yard touchdown run of his own a few minutes later pulling the visitors to with 28 points at 42-14.
After a Kee Hawk touchdown, Menster scored again in the second quarter after hauling in a 47-yard strike from DeMean that trimmed the Lansing Kee lead to 50-21 at the half after a successful Jackson Valley Robinson extra point kick.
The Orioles came out and started the scoring in the second half as well when Menster grabbed another touchdown pass from DeMean, this one covering nine yards and all of a sudden Springville had some life trailing just 50-27.
“We traded touchdowns the rest of the way so we weren’t able to put any more pressure on them,” Martin said. “But it sure would have been fun to find out what would have happened if we could have gotten another score or two or been able to stop them at least one more time. I think they were starting to get a little frustrated.”
After grabbing two touchdown passes from DeMean earlier in the game, this time Menster returned the favor throwing a 46-yard scoring strike to DeMean that pulled the Orioles to within 26 points at 58-33 early in the fourth quarter before Bryce Ripple ended the scoring in the game grabbing a 16-yard pass from DeMean.
“Lansing Kee came out and was very aggressive with the run and they just kept pounding the football at us all night long,” Martin said. “They’re a big, strong and physical team, and we’re not. I was hoping our athletic ability might give us a bit of an edge in some aspects, but it just didn’t work out that way.”
DeMean led the Springville ground game rushing for 73 yards on 13 carries while Menster added 53 more on seven attempts.
DeMean completed 8-of-22 passes for 93 yards with Menster being his main target hauling in five passes for 79 yards.
Cory Weber had a big game for the Oriole defense finding his way to 13 Lansing Kee ball carriers while Caden Weber added seven more tackles.
Springville did force three Kee Hawk turnovers with Menster picking off a pass and recovering a fumble. DeMean also tallied a fumble recovery for the Oriole defense.
“It was really tough to get any momentum going when they scored so quickly so early,” Martin said. “But for us to do what we did after being down 34-0, that was impressive, and something to build off of.”