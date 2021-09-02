SPRINGVILLE
If everything could have gone exactly as planned, Springville football coach Joe Martin fully expected his Orioles to play right with a visiting WACO team who appeared to have the physical advantage coming into their season-opening contest Friday, Aug. 27.
For much of the first half, things were just about going to plan too, as Springville trailed just 19-14 deep into the second quarter.
Then as Oriole players, one after another, were helped off the field, the plan completely fell apart.
“We already have a very small roster to start with that isn’t too much on size either, but when you lose five players, almost a quarter of your roster, it makes it pretty tough to compete,” said Martin, as the Warriors broke the game wide open with a 21-0 third quarter run keyed by five Springville players leaving with cramp issues, igniting a 56-24 WACO victory.
“Our quarterback (Dylan DeMean) didn’t play a snap in the second half and then we had Luke Jordan, Noah Brady, Cory Weber and Jacob Waltz all go down not able to finish the game either. That’s a lot to try and overcome, though the kids who were out there did the very best they could to try and keep us in it.”
The Warriors scored the game’s first two touchdowns, the second coming immediately after a Springville (0-1) fumble that handed the visitors as 12-0 lead.
The hosts struck back quickly when DeMean exploded down the WACO sideline and scored on a sensational 55-yard run that got the Orioles on the board, and right back into the game.
The Warriors took advantage of another Springville miscue and cashed it in with another touchdown pushing their lead to 19-6 before DeMean found the end zone yet again, this time after hauling in a long 52-yard pass play from Luke Menster.
After a successful two-point conversion, the Orioles trailed just 19-14.
“We were there, right in the game, and it was there where everything just kind of started to unravel,” Martin said. “We started losing players and they started scoring a lot of points, and we just couldn’t recover.”
WACO’s Simeon Rechenbach, who scored four touchdowns in the contest, tallied his third before the half giving the Warriors a 27-14 lead at the break then came out in the third quarter and scored his fourth on a 19-yard run that handed WACO a 34-14 advantage.
“By that point we were scrambling with what to do with so many of our players going down,” Martin said. “Offensively more than defensively, but it was a struggle. A season-opener is tough enough for a mainly new team, then you throw this in and it gets kind of crazy, but I was impressed with the way the kids were able to handle it. They listened and did what they were asked to do and fought all the way to the end.”
WACO led 48-14 through three frames before Bryce Ripple hauled in a 13-yard pass from Menster, the team’s new quarterback.
The Orioles also added a fourth quarter safety.
“Honestly, I was pleased and a little surprised by how competitive we were early on,” Martin said. “Only two guys (Menster and Drew Feltes) had meaningful varsity minutes last year. Tristan Malanaphy played the entire second half on both sides of the football and Bryce Ripple really stepped up too. Overall, the effort was there. We just need to keep kids on the field.”
Springville finished with 255 yards of total offense led by Menster’s 72 rushing yards while Menster also was 3-of-9 passing for 79 yards, with two of those three completions going for touchdowns.
Menster was getting the job done all over the field also pacing the Oriole defense with nine tackles as well.