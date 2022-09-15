SPRINGVILLE
As one of the most inexperienced class 8-player teams in the state, Springville football coach Joe Martin knows it’s going to be a process as his young Orioles learn from week-to-week during a challenging 2022 campaign.
Friday, Sept. 9, was another step in that undertaking as Springville hosted Lansing Kee, and through two quarters of play the Orioles were playing right with the Kee Hawks.
“I was so proud of the kids for the way they battled in this game, but we just got too fatigued in the second half and Kee took advantage,” said Martin, as his team trailed just 24-17 at the half before eventually succumbing to a tough 52-23 setback.
“It also didn’t help that Caden Weber, one of our best players on both sides of the field but especially defensively, wasn’t able to play a single down in the second half. That made things even tougher on our young guys, but to their credit they continued to battle.”
Springville (0-3, 0-2), after yielding a long touchdown drive to the Kee Hawks to open the game, answered back with their quick-strike ability as Jordan Goad lofted a perfectly placed pass to Bryce Ripple who got behind the Kee Hawk defense and raced 49 yards into the end zone.
After a Christian Anguiano extra point kick that soared well over many of the vehicles parked outside of the field, the Orioles trailed just 8-7.
And it wouldn’t stay that way for very long.
Martin took advantage of Anguiano’s powerful leg early in the second quarter as the freshman easily cleared the crossbar connecting from 35 yards out for a long field goal giving the hosts their first lead at 10-8.
Unfortunately, it would be their last as Lansing Kee quarterback Dalton Mudderman connected twice for passing touchdowns to teammate Jackson Schulte, one covering 37 yards and the other 51 as the Kee Hawks jumped back out in front, 24-10.
But the Orioles weren’t done finding the end zone themselves in the first half.
Quarterback Bryce Ripple broke free for a 28-yard scamper and the hosts were right back in the game down just 24-17 at the halftime break.
“Being as young as we are, we’re always looking for positives to pull from every game and I was proud of the way we battled being down only seven at the half,” Martin said. “We had almost 200 rushing yards in the game and accumulated 300 yards of total offense. Those are big steps in the right direction for these kids, and they need to know that. Early in the game we came out and did what we wanted to offensively before we lost Caden and just got tired in the final two quarters. They’ll learn how to fight through that as they get older and gain more experience.”
Lansing Kee scored the first four touchdowns of the second half, the last coming early in the fourth quarter extending their advantage to 35-points (52-17), and starting the continuous clock.
Springville did have the final say however, as Braden Jordan found paydirt after a 39-yard scamper to close the scoring in the final frame.
“After Caden went down, we had several kids step up into important roles, and Braden Jordan was one of them, especially with what he was able to do on the defensive side of the football for us,” Martin said. “Bryce Ripple and Jordan Goad really controlled things on the offensive side when we needed more leadership.”
Ripple paced the Oriole ground game rushing for 87 yards on 16 carries while Weber added 48 more on a mere five attempts, all coming in the first two quarters of play. Jordan came through with 46 yards on just two carries as Springville tallied 194 yards overall on the ground.
Goad and Ripple combined for another 106 yards through the Oriole passing game as Goad was 2-for-12 for 72 yards while Ripple completed 1-of-2 passes for another 34 yards. Ripple (49 yards), Weber (34) and Tristan Malanaphy (23) all tallied receptions for the big-play hosts.
Weber was all over the field in the first half coming through with a team-best 13 tackles that included 10 solos and one quarterback sack while Goad, Jordan and Luke Lansing added six tackles each as the Springville defense allowed the Kee Hawks 459 yards of total offense (316 rushing and 153 passing).
“We’ll chalk this up as another learning experience, but the kids were pretty upset in the locker room after the game,” Martin said. “They really wanted this one and through two quarters it was right there for the taking.
“We just need to keep taking steps in this positive direction and eventually we’ll get to where we want to be. It’s not going to be easy. There’s going to be a lot of bumps in the road as we face a lot of talented teams in our district, but if the boys can keep fighting through like they did against Lansing Kee, we’ll all be better for it in the future.”