SPRINGVILLE
Through the first two possessions of their contest hosting Edgewood-Colesburg Friday, Sept. 3, it appeared it could be a long night for Springville football fans.
The Vikings scored on their first two possessions, raced to a quick 14-0 first quarter lead and appeared ready to run away from the Orioles in the class 8-player district 5 opener for both programs.
Then, all of a sudden, momentum completely began to swing.
“Early on we weren’t able to establish what we wanted to do and turned the football over and Ed-Co took advantage,” said Springville football coach Joe Martin, as his team erased the 14-point deficit and took a 16-14 second quarter lead when Luke Menster and Luke Jordan both scored touchdowns for the hosts.
“Then when we came back and made a few plays to get the lead, I was hoping we’d be able to main that kind of play and be able to have a chance at the end. Unfortunately, that was not the way it played out.”
Edgewood-Colesburg rallied to go on a 36-0 spurt with 28 of those points coming in the second quarter and eventually rolled to a 72-28 triumph over a stunned Oriole team.
“You just can’t make as many mistakes as we did against Ed-Co and expect to be able to stay in the game,” said Martin, as his team turned the football over five times.
“We were right at their goal line and had an interception returned for a touchdown and then we were right back there again looking to score from the one-yard-line and had a fumble. Mentally, those are tough to come back from, and while we were frustrated, I was proud of the way our kids continued to fight. They did not hang their heads, they played hard all the way to the end.”
Luke Menster scored the first Springville (0-2, 0-1) touchdown late in the opening frame racing into the end zone from three yards out before Menster went to the air for the team’s second score, completing a 45-yard strike to Jordan early in the second quarter. After both scores were punctuated with two-point conversions, the hosts led 16-14.
Then the momentum swung once again, and this time the Vikings wouldn’t relinquish it.
Edgewood-Colesburg scored four second quarter touchdowns to take a 42-16 halftime advantage, then started the second half with another score, their fifth in a row, and had complete command of the contest leading 50-16.
Menster ended the Viking scoring run returning the ensuing kick-off 72 yards to a touchdown before Menster found the end zone again, the third time in the game, after hauling in a 20-yard pass from quarterback Dylan DeMean.
“At this point, we just need to take away as many positives from this game as we can and build on that success going forward.,” Martin said. “We saw big improvements in our passing game this week and I think Dylan is starting to get a little more comfortable in the quarterback position. When you strictly look at the numbers from an offensive standpoint, we didn’t look that bad. At least not as bad as the final score looked. We were able to do some nice things, we just turned the ball over too many times. If we limit those mistakes, we may have been able to stay in the game, at least with a chance at the end anyways. I’m not saying we would have won, but I would have liked to see what it would have been like without giving them all those extra opportunities.”
Springville managed 256 yards of total offense, with 156 of those coming through the passing game as DeMean was 9-of-18 for 111 yards with Menster being his only target as the duo connected nine times for 111 yards.
DeMean (53 yards) and Menster (31) led the Oriole ground game while Cory Weber was busy on the defensive side of the football registering seven tackles. Drew Feltes added six more while Bryce Ripple and Jordan chipped in with five tackles.
The Springville defense was able to force of turnovers of their own as Menster picked off an Ed-Co pass and Logan Mason recovered a Viking fumble.