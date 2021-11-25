DES MOINES
It takes amazing talent to make an All-State team once in a high school career, but to be honored twice is something extra special, and very rare.
Springville football fans knew they had something special in superstar Luke Menster the second he walked onto the field as a mere freshman. Four years later he leaves as one of the most decorated players in school history.
Anamosa fans knew the same in senior Sam Wilt, who was just named a first-team All-State baseball selection a few months ago, adds his name to the best of the best in football as well as the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association/Iowa Football Coaches Association named the Raider star a third-team class 2A pick on the defensive line.
Wilt, even while battling injury for most of the season was a difference-maker for the Anamosa team who while posting just a 1-7 overall record, were competitive in just about every game they played.
A year after earning third-team All-State honors by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association/Iowa Football Coaches Association (IPSWA/IFCA) in 2020, the writers and coaches did it again after meeting Sunday, Nov. 21, in Des Moines, naming Menster a class 8-player second-team All-State pick at wide receiver/tight end.
The Oriole senior was the main target of every opposing defense all fall long, and yet still managed to produce impressive numbers while having multiple defenders tracking his every move.
Menster hauled in 52 passes for 846 yards averaging 16.3 yards per catch which included 16 touchdowns.
That was merely through the Springville passing game. Menster also ran the football 93 times for 419 yards and scored seven more touchdowns.
As if that wasn’t enough, Menster also scored a touchdown on a kick return while also tallying seven two-point conversion runs.
Menster becomes one of the rare two-time All-State football honorees in Oriole program history.
Joining Wilt on the class 3A All-State third-team were: quarterback- Carson Toebe, sr. (Clear Lake); running back/full back- Latrhe Muench, sr. (Southeast Valley), Sam Primakov, sr. (Chariton), Brayden Onken, jr. (Orasge); wide- receiver/tight end-Jack Latham, sr. (Spirit Lake), Carson Cummer, sr. (Dubuque Wahlert) and Michael Niebergall, sr. (Union); offensive line-Nolan Kagemann, jr. (Camanche), JD Seering, jr. (West Liberty), Cam Stalzer, sr. (Iowa Falls), Ayden Camu, sr. (PCM) and JR McDonough, sr. (Chariton); kicker- Kinnick Clabaugh, so. (Clear Lake); offensive utility- Bryce Stalder, so. (Greene County); defensive line- Wilt, Donovan Nickelson, sr. (PCM), Barrett Muller, jr. (Osage), Keaton Bindel, sr. (Pocahontas); linebackers- Justice Jones, sr. (Mid-Prairie), Noah O’Mally, sr. (Osage), Dacoda Marvets, sr. (Union), Caden Vellinga, jr. (West Marshall); defensive backs- Tate Petersen, jr. (Monticello), Tucker Dickherber, sr. (Camanche), Graham Eben, so. (CL-GLR), Hunter Jacobson, sr. (West Lyon); returner- Wtayy Beckwith, so. (Albia); defensive utility- Colton Brant, sr. (Southeast Valley).
Earning first-team class 2A All-State honors were: quarterback- Kolton Kruse, sr. (Southeast Valley); runningback/fullback- Griffin Diersen, jr. (OABCIG), Preston Pope, sr. (West Marshall), Pat Hennessey, sr. (Waukon); wide receiver/tight end- Caleb Sauser, sr. (Monticello), Will Bunn, sr. (Roland Story), Drake Wemark, sr. (New Hampton); offensive line- Pierce Woodruff, sr. (Southeast Valley), Sam Schaper, jr. (West Marshall), Easton Fleshman, sr. (West Lyon), Joshua Kooi, sr. (West Lyon), Griffin Hoyer, sr. (Estherville-Lincoln Center), Lyle Moore, sr. (CL-GLR); kicker- Christian Castillo, jr. (Monticello); offensive utility- Zach Lutmer, jr. (CL-GLR); defensive line- Aaron Graves, sr. (Southeast Valley), Owen Douglas, jr. (Williamsburg), Austin Pfantz, jr. (West Marshall), Gabriel TerWee, sr. (West Lyon); linebackers- Zach Jensen, sr. (Spirit Lake), Evan Sloan, sr. (Garner-Hayfield), Dawson Ripperda, sr. (West Lyon), Lincoln Snitker, sr. (Waukon); defensive backs- Blake Janssen, sr. (Iowa Falls), Kellen Moore, jr. (Forest City), Jagger Schmitt, sr. (Clear Lake), Jaxson Meyer, sr. (West Lyon); punter- Nate Black, sr. (Greene County); returner- Richard Daugherty, jr. (Greene County); defensive utility- Peyton Hart, jr. (West Marshall).
Earning second-team All-State football honors in class 2A were: quarterback- Preston Ries, so. (Monticello); running back/fullback- Tadyn Brown, jr. (Clarinda), Aiden Anderson, sr. (PCM), Braden McShane, so. (New Hampton); wide receiver/tight end- Jake Weber, sr. (Williamsburg), Easton Harms, sr. (OABCIG), Tre Fisher, sr. (Southeast Valley); offensive line- Luke Swanger, jr. (OABCIG), Owen Thomas, sr. (Monticello), Jackson Pence, sr. (Albia), Zach Chaplin, jr. (West Marshall), Israel Hernandez, sr. (North Fayette Valley); kicker- Ivan Orozco, sr. (Iowa Falls); offensive utility- Beckett deJean, jr. (OABCIG); defensive line- Logan Green, sr. (Clarinda), Michael Rumley, so. (Greene County), Durant VanDyke, sr. (PCM), Jacob Burgart, sr. (New Hampton); linebackers- Justin Loseke, jr. (Southeast Valley), Bradyn Smith, sr. (Greene County), Eric Kinkaid, sr. (Camanche), Rex VanWhye, sr. (CL-GLR); defensive backs- Jackson Morton, sr. (Greene County), Derek Weisskopf, so. (Williamsburg), Jahsiah Galvan, sr. (West Liberty), Cooper Spiess, sr. (CL-GLR); punter- Kaleb White, jr. (North Fayette Valley); defensive utility- Carson Vandelune, sr. (PCM).
Southeast’s Kolton Cruse was named class 2A’s All-State football captain.
Joining Menster on the class 8-player All-State second-team were: quarterback- Cael Ortmann, jr. (Remsen-St. Mary’s); running back/fullback- Beau Flanders, sr. (English Valleys), Charlie Simpson, jr. (Easton Valley) and Carter Andreasen, sr. (Audubon); wide receiver/tight end- Menster and Trey Jungers, sr. (Newell-Fonda); offensive line- Herman Castor, sr. (Lenox), Izak Baron, sr. (Newell-Fonda) and Jared Thiry, jr. (Don Bosco); kicker- Owen Cook, jr. (Montezuma); offensive utility- Jacob Maurer, jr. (BGM); defensive line- Joey Schramm, sr. (Audubon), Dylan Hoefer, sr. (Woodbine) and Cade Tenold, sr. (Don Bosco); linebackers- Max Hough, jr. (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayshire), Buddy Hill, sr. (Lansing Kee) and Jared Hoodjer, sr. (Janesville); defensive backs- Mason Miller, jr. (WACO) and Chad Sheild, sr. (Lone Tree); punter- Cade Nelson, sr. (Southeast Warren); returner- Gabe Gilgen, sr. (West Harrison); defensive utility- Dylan Reicks, sr. (Turkey Valley).
Earning first-team All-State honors were: quarterback- Conor Gruver, sr. (Easton Valley); running back/fullback- Simon Reichenbach, jr. (CAM), Lane Spieker, sr. (CAM) and Marcus Herold, sr. (Turkey Valley); wide receiver/tight end- Carson Fuegen, jr. (Easton Valley) and Dalton Dibert, sr. (Lansing Kee); offensive line- Reese Oglesbee, sr. (CAM), Collin Kleppe, sr. (Turkey Valley) and Wesley Galles, sr. (Remsen-St. Mary’s); kicker- Matt Beisswenger, sr. (Audubon); offensive utility- Damon Weber, sr. (Lansing Kee); defensive line- Jonah Clark, sr. (WACO), Hayden Felkey, jr. (Easton Valley) and Cade Ticknor, sr. (CAM); linebackers- Eddie Burgess, sr. (Montezuma), Andin Farrell, sr. (Easton Valley) and Joe Kaufman, sr. (CAM); defensive backs- Gavin Smith, sr. (Audubon) and Jake Malcom, sr. (Fremont-Mills); punter- Austin Jensen, sr. (Remsen-St. Mary’s); returner- Damon Shmid, sr. (Kindsley-Pierson); defensive utility- Coby Rich, sr. (CAM).
Earning third-team All-State honors were: quarterback- Mason Dicks, jr. (Newell-Fonda); running back/fullback- Isaac Grundman, jr. (Lenox), Rowan Carlson, jr. (Tripoli) and Kaden Behrens, sr. (Dunkerton); wide receiver/tight end- Jacob Moel, sr. (BGM) and Cormick Currans, sr. (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire); offensive line- Nate McMinamen, sr. (Baxter), Tim Willits, sr. (WACO) and Dillon Beck, sr. (Easton Valley); kicker- Ethan Farrell, sr. (Easton Valley); offensive utility- Will Ragaller, sr. (Ar-We-Va); defensive line- Ronan Peach, sr. (Iowa Valley), Alex Goetzinger, sr. (Lansing Kee) and Cooper Nielsen, jr. (Audubon); linebackers- Paxten VanHouten, jr. (Fremont-Mills), Sage Evans, jr. (West Harrison) and Lawson Losee, sr. (Riceville); defensive backs- Cody Damman, sr. (Baxter) and Connor VanZee, sr. (Montezuma); punter- Brycen Wookey, sr. (Murray); returner- Noah Hanson, sr. (Turkey Valley); defensive utility- Cam Buffington, so. (Winfield-Mount Union).
Lane Speiker, of CAM, was named Captain of the All-State 8-player class after helping the Cougars to the 8-player state championship taking a 42-40 final over Easton Valley in the finals.