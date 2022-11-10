SPRINGVILLE
Coming into the 2022 campaign, Springville football coach Joe Martin knew it was going to be a rebuilding season with a collection of talent relatively unfamiliar to the varsity game.
But neither Martin, or his young players knew exactly how challenging things would actually turn out to be.
“We knew that we were going to be inexperienced from losing a lot of varsity kids from last year’s playoff team,” said Martin, who helped navigate the Orioles through an 0-8 season overall that also produced an 0-5 mark in class 8-player district 5 action. “However, we did not anticipate playing as many freshmen as we did. A lot of that was due to injuries. We seemed to have just about everyone miss some game time at some point during the season because of injury.
“When some of the major injuries are to upperclassmen, we have to go further into the depth chart.”
Martin did whatever he could to give whatever players he was able to put onto the field as much varsity game experience as possible. The hope being 2023 will be another step in the right direction towards what has become an expectation for Oriole teams over much of the past decade.
Making the playoffs.
One of the 2022 team’s biggest improvements from the start of the season to the end could be a building block for the program.
“I thought we improved most in mental toughness as the year went on,” Martin said. “We were able to withstand some of the scoring done by teams later in the season and continue to build.
“I honestly felt when we made the change to Braden Jordan at quarterback, that seemed to be the time it improved. By doing this it allowed a few others to be a little more relaxed and not feel like they had to do everything. I also thought having Logan Mason and Tristan Malanaphy as captains kept us together during tough times.”
And there were plenty of those, as the continuous clock was put into motion in the Orioles’ first seven contests, but through each one Martin could see progress being made, to the point the team just about closed the campaign picking up their first win with an outstanding offensive performance in the regular-season finale hosting GMG.
“Braden ended up playing quarterback halfway through the season and allowed us a little more flexibility with where we put some other kids,” said Martin, as his team dropped a heartbreaking 40-38 decision to close the campaign.
“Braden has great understanding of the game and allowed us to run a more typical ‘I formation’ offense. Jordan Goad and Bryce Ripple really hit their strides in the second half of the season, too, both running and catching the ball. Caden Weber was able to play a variety of spots for us on offense which he seemed to really enjoy. Bayne Anderson, Tristan and eventually Christian Anguiano and Connor Williams filled in on the line to help block.”
Ripple led the offense pounding out 445 yards and six touchdowns for a Springville ground game that amassed 1,017 yards overall and had eight total touchdowns. Ripple also averaged an impressive 5.7 yards every time he touched the football.
Goad added 240 rushing yards on 80 carries while Weber also reached triple-digits coming through with 150 yards on 33 attempts.
Martin’s offense saw five different players throw passes this past season led by Goad who completed 18-of-67 for 292 yards with four going for touchdowns. Jordan was 5-of-10 for 82 yards and a touchdown while Ripple chipped in going 5-of-21 for 64 yards and another touchdown.
Ripple wound up being the main target in the Springville receiving corps making 13 catches for 249 yards and four touchdowns averaging 19.2 yards per reception, all team-best numbers.
While the defense struggled all season long to slow opposing offenses, the clear leader was Weber who was all over the field making plays.
“Caden was our playmaker on defense,” Martin said. “Even though I’m not sure he even played an entire game this year due to injuries. Jordan, Braden and Luke Lansing all had noses for the football and Christian, Tristan, Bayne and Connor held the defensive line.”
Weber easily led the team with 51 tackles included seven for losses and two quarterback sacks.
The biggest Springville strength this season was in the kicking game, as Anguiano was outstanding not only blasting most kick-offs through the end zone with a district-leading 14 touchbacks, but also converted four extra points on five attempts and drilled the lone field goal in the entire district, a 35-yarder.
“Having a freshman kicker allowed us the ability to decide what we wanted to do with kickoffs this year,” Martin said. “That kept other teams from making a big play returning the ball on special teams.”
While the Orioles may not have had much in the way of experience coming into the 2022 campaign, coming out the team is poised for what they hope will be a turnaround next fall.
“We talked at our banquet that we have a lot of players returning next year, however we have to set the tone in the off-season in order for that to matter,” Martin said. “We have to find time consistently to get in the weight room. Taking care of business in the classroom and outside of school are huge for us as well..”
The program however, will have to move forward without the services of a pair of devoted seniors in Weber and Malanaphy.
“Caden was the motor that drove us most games, which was tough when he was hurt,” Martin said. “He is the third Weber brother to come through the program and was a tough-nosed player.
“Tristan was the most durable player we had all season. He rarely came off the field and allowed us to have some consistency where he was playing. He always had a smile no matter the situation.”