SPRINGVILLE
Having lost a good portion of his offense, defense, you name it off a team that barely missed the playoffs in 2020, Springville football coach Joe Martin wasn’t exactly sure what to expect heading into the 2021 campaign.
He knew he had talented players, but just lacked the number of experienced athletes who had been through the rigors of the varsity football level before.
Martin soon found out his 2021 team was full of quick learners. Even if it did take a few weeks for the Orioles to find themselves and get comfortable on the field.
“I think the biggest strength of this team was just how adaptable they grew to become,” said Martin, as his team filled with inexperienced players, gave their fans a ride all the way to the class 8-player playoffs, finishing with a 4-5 overall record.
“We were always trying to find creative ways to get the football to our most versatile player, Luke Menster, and all of our kids did a great job of being adaptable to whatever situation we were put into. It wasn’t easy trying to do that, too, force the football to one player and when that got taken away at times our kids were able to adapt on the fly pretty quickly all season long.”
Menster had another monster campaign not only leading the Oriole offense with 52 receptions for 846 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns, but he also topped the defense with 74 tackles.
“We knew what we had in Luke when it came to offense and defense,” Martin said. “And he gave us exactly what we knew he could, and more. Drew Feltes was pretty much our only other player with a lot of experience from last year, so I knew it was going to take a little time to get our offense comfortable being out there together. I was impressed how quickly they were able to get that accomplished, and it started with our quarterback Dylan DeMean.”
DeMean, the JV signal-caller last season, got his first taste of varsity quarterback play this fall and turned in a solid senior campaign completing 66-of-137 passes for 973 yards and 17 touchdowns. DeMean also led the Springville ground game churning out 521 yards and six more touchdowns in the run game.
“Dylan did a really good job this year and put a lot of pressure on opposing defenses with his ability to pass and run the football,” Martin said. “I have to give our line some credit for Dylan’s offensive success too. We certainly weren’t overly big on the line, but Drew Feltes, Jacob Waltz, Cory Weber and Luke Jordan all did a great job as our main blockers in the running game.”
The Orioles opened the 2021 campaign with four straight losses and looked like longshots to make the post-season before things turned completely around at the mid-season point.
“First of all, we were still trying to figure out who we were,” said Martin, as his team dropped games against WACO (56-24), Edgewood-Colesburg (72-28), Lansing Kee (66-39) and Easton Valley (67-12).
“Second of all, our schedule was front-loaded with tough teams. Three of the teams that gave us losses in that stretch are still among the final eight remaining in the playoffs. But the kids never quit on themselves or the season. Everyone stuck with the plan and after we beat a pretty good Midland team on their own home field, we got rolling.”
Springville stunned Midland taking a 43-8 final in Wyoming, igniting a four-game win streak to close the regular season topping Central City (48-44), Central Elkader (45-6) and Calamus-Wheatland (63-13) to close the 2021 regular season campaign.
“We knew even with us winning those four games in a row that the post-season was still going to be a longshot, but we were the last team in after being the last team out last year,” said Martin, as the season ended with a 54-14 loss against a state-ranked Turkey Valley team.
“Of course, we wanted to win that playoff game and prepared like we could, but that was just icing on the cake of what was a great year for our kids and our program. We had to overcome a lot of things this year. Injuries and inexperience, and through the it all the kids remained coachable and were rewarded for their loyalty and hard work.”
The program goes forward without the services of seniors Menster, DeMean, Feltes, Weber, Jordan, Waltz, Jackson Robinson Valley, A.J. Unash and foreign exchange student Chris Thygesen.
“For Chris and A.J., this was their first year out for football and they both helped out the program all year in the scout team,” Martin said. “We had lower numbers this year so that was important to us as a program for them to help their teammates become more ready for Friday nights.
“Jackson was just in his second year out for football and really made a big leap this fall. We didn’t expect some of the things he was able to give us and really made a difference out there on the field each and every Friday night. He really helped fill some big voids.”
Robinson Valley tallied 13 tackles and also helped in the Springville kicking game with kick-offs and added four extra points as well.
Waltz and Jordan were both key members on both sides of the football this past season.
“They both had to deal with a torn labrums and played through it,” said Martin, as Waltz tallied 25 tackles defensively, including eight for losses defensively while Jordan rushed the football 37 times for 159 yards scoring three touchdowns offensively.
“Being seniors, they didn’t want to have anything interrupt their seasons and gave us all they had. That showed a lot of character, and guys to be able to do that.”
Weber was second on the team with 58 tackles, six going for losses.
“Cory, much like his brother, Caden, have the kind of DNA in them that makes them throw their bodies into a wall,” Martin said. “I wonder sometimes how they’re able to get back up. Cory is a football minded kid who loves to fly at the football all of the time. We’re going to miss that mentality next year.”
DeMean’s leadership will also be missed.
“Dylan did a really good job of controlling our offense when coming in he really had no idea how to play at this level,” Martin said. “He knew the offense, but playing it at the varsity level is something else completely, and Dylan did a great job of that all season long. He did a nice job on the defensive side of the field, too.”
Feltes and Menster, the two with the only real varsity experience from last season, closed their careers in style.
“Drew was a sophomore when we asked him to come up and play center and he rolled with that,” Martin said. “Bryce Wilson moved to quarterback thanks to Drew’s ability to play center and he’s always made great reads and helped out the younger kids.
“Luke means everything to this program. He’s a Bryce Wilson-type athlete we asked to do a little of everything and he delivered. He’s been a great role model for the younger kids much like when Luke used to look up to Elias Nissen and that group years ago. It’s all come full circle and we’re really going to miss him here, on and off the field.”
With such a mass exodus of talent, what could 2022 look like for the Oriole program?
“Well, we were able to get a lot of kids a lot of playing time this year,” Martin said. “It may have been just one game for some, but we will have kids coming back with at least some varsity experience, but we’re going to be young next year and hopefully still able to be competitive in a lot of our games.