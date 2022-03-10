SPRINGVILLE
If you didn’t already know it was another dream season for the Springville girls’ basketball program in 2021-22, all you had to do was take a glance at the Tri-Rivers Conference (TRC) post-season awards list.
It’s not only filled with Orioles, but program also swept the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year honors as well.
And all the names are very familiar to everyone around the eastern Iowa sports community.
Lauren Wilson, who led the conference in scoring pouring in 24.9 points per game, was also tops in the league with her 12.5 rebounds and 3.4 blocks among numerous dizzying stats the superstar Oriole senior was able to put together. Wilson led Springville to a share of the West division championship with North Linn, who also finished 11-1 in the league as the Orioles and Lynx split their two games each winning on the other’s floor this past winter.
Christina Zaruba, who has guided Springville to the state tournament in four of her first five seasons as the head coach, was named the TRC’s West division Coach of the Year.
None of those choices came as any surprise to anyone, as did the fact that the Orioles had a whopping four players named to All-TRC West division teams as Morgan Nachazel joined Wilson as unanimous first-team picks while Savannah Nealman was a second-team choice by the coaches. Grace Matus was named an honorable mention selection.
Nachazel was one of several Oriole sharp-shooters, averaged 12.1 points per game in league play while Nealman, one of the top defenders in the conference, added 5.8 points and 2.4 assists per game.
Matus, another phenomenal perimeter shooter the Springville girls had at their disposal, scored 5.2 points a game.
Joining Wilson and Nachazel as unanimous first-team All-Tri Rivers Conference West division picks were: Kamryn Kurt, jr. (North Linn), Macy Boge, so. (North Linn), Lauren Donlea, sr. (East Buchanan) and Sara Reid, sr. (Central City).
Averial Brady, jr. (East Buchanan) and Ella Aulwes, sr. (Edgewood-Colesburg) were also named to the West division’s first-team.
Earning second-team All-TRC West division honors with Nealman were: Ally Olmstead, so. (Alburnett), Ellie Flanagan, jr. (North Linn), Molly Boge, fr. (North Linn), Laynee Hogan, fr. (East Buchanan), Bailee Weber, so. (Central City), Kylie Chestnut, sr. (Maquoketa Valley) and Audrie Helmrichs, so. (Edgewood-Colesburg).
Claiming honorable mention status with Matus were: Lara Fox, sr. (East Buchanan), Addy Kirby, jr. (Edgewood-Colesburg), Hailey Ronnebaum, so. (Maquoketa Valley), Natalie Noonan, sr. (Central City), Chloe VanEtten, sr. (North Linn), Hailey Carolan, jr. (Alburnett) and Morgan Thomas, sr. (Starmont).