Trailing in the very early going hosting their class 1A regional first-round contest against Easton Valley Friday, Feb. 10, wasn’t what Springville girls basketball fans thought they were going to witness.
The Orioles, one of class 1A’s powerhouse programs in the state of Iowa over the last decade reaching seven state tournaments in the last eight years, have systematically dismantled opponents in the post-season time and again with precision play and amazing execution.
It’s just been the Springville way.
And after a bit of an adjustment against the River Hawks Friday night, things started playing out exactly as fans hoped they would.
“The game didn’t start so hot as we were called for a technical foul after a scorebook error by me and then Easton Valley got the ball back and scored a basket and led 3-0,” said Zaruba, as her team quickly recovered and cruised to a lopsided 67-23 rout holding Easton Valley to a mere seven second half points, and just one in the fourth quarter.
“We went to more of a man defense against Easton Valley and once we settled in everything was fine, on both ends of the floor.”
Springville (18-4) surprisingly trailed 9-7 through the game’s first four minutes of play but closed the quarter going on a 15-4 spurt and led 22-13 after the wild stretch.
The remainder of the contest would be much more stress-free for Oriole fans.
With Rowan Jacobi and Molly Stamp dominating in the post, and Kennedy Moore, Hannah March and Ashlynne Zaruba all connecting from beyond the 3-point arc, the River Hawks didn’t know who to guard as the hosts went on a 19-3 second quarter run to completely take control of the contest.
Jacobi scored 17 of her 19 total points in the game in the opening two quarters of play while Stamp tallied 12 of her 20 in the second half as Springville continued to attack coming out of the break as well using a 19-6 spurt to lead 60-22 with just one quarter remaining to be played.
“Molly’s 20 was one of the quietest 20 point performances you’ll see,” Zaruba said. “She’s not flashy out there, she just goes about doing her job, and she does it so well. All game long I felt we moved the basketball well and got girls open looks and then made those high-percentage shots, too.”
Springville’s defense forced the River Hawks into 31 turnovers coming through with 26 steals led by eight from Stamp. Zaruba and Guerrero added six more each for the hosts who hounded Easton Valley ball handlers all game long.
The victory advanced the Orioles to the regional quarterfinal round against Highland (10-12) Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Springville. With a win Tuesday a trip to Montezuma for a semifinal contest against the Bravettes awaits Friday, Feb. 17, with tip set for 7 p.m.
