SPRINGVILLE
Over the past decade, there are very few things you could name that the Springville girls hasn’t already accomplished on the basketball court.
Tuesday, Feb. 16, in a class 1A regional quarter-final playoff opener for the third-ranked Orioles hosting BCLUW, Springville may have just added another accomplishment to their long and prestigious list.
Playing a near perfect game.
“When we play and shoot the ball like we did against BCLUW, I honestly feel like there isn’t a team in the state who can beat us,” said Oriole girls basketball coach Christina Zaruba, who watched as her girls completely dismantled the Comets rolling to an 84-29 rout that very easily could have been much more lopsided.
“We came out pretty driven and wanted to make a statement and knew that by pressing them early we would be able to get a lot of easy baskets. That’s exactly what we got.”
And in huge numbers too.
BCLUW struggled getting the basketball past half court much of the opening quarter as Springville forced Comet turnovers almost at will putting up a phenomenal 37-point first quarter effort with Lauren Wilson scoring 16 in the stretch, many coming off steals that led to easy lay-ups.
“It’s hard for teams to prepare for what Lauren can do,” Zaruba said. “You can think it’s possible watching film, but once you get out here and play, she does so much and does it all so well. No one can stop her, and she really had another big game against BCLUW.”
The second quarter saw Zaruba call off the dogs a bit taking a 61-12 advantage into the halftime break before the Oriole bench players received huge doses of playing time in the final two quarters, but not before Morgan Nachazel put on a shooting show drilling three second quarter 3-pointers in about a one-minute stretch that had the hosts leading by an amazing 49 points at the break.
“Morgan just caught fire there at the end of the half,” Zaruba said. “It was an amazing sequence to watch. Her, Lauren, Grace (Matus), Ashlynne (Zaruba) and Savannah (Nealman) were all hitting shots. The girls were putting on a clinic.”
Springville (21-1) added an 18-5 third quarter run to take a 79-17 lead into the final frame.
Wilson paced all players pouring on 26 points on 12-of-15 shooting from the field while also pulling down 11 rebounds to go with four steals. Nachazel finished with 18 points, 15 coming from splashing four of her five 3-point attempts through the net while Matus, who added three more treys, scored 11 while coming up with seven steals.
Overall, the Oriole girls shot at a 53-percent, and were an amazing 10-of-13 in the game from the 3-point line.