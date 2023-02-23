Ashlynne Zaruba had a huge game for the Orioles scoring in a variety of ways Tuesday, Feb. 14, including here in the lane making an acrobatic move scoring two of her career-high 18 points leading Springville to a 54-20 class 1A regional quarterfinal rout over visiting Highland.
Springville’s Kennady Breitfelder drills a 3-pointer in front of a huge collection of Oriole students during a 54-20 rout over visiting Highland in a class 1A regional quarterfinal contest Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Springville’s Isabel Guerrero battles for a loose ball against Highland’s Sarah Burton (5) during third quarter action from the Orioles’ impressive 54-20 class 1A regional quarterfinal blowout hosting the Huskies Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Springville’s Alivia Hoyt goes right back up with the basketball after collecting an offensive rebound helping the host Orioles to a 54-20 class 1A regional quarterfinal victory over Highland Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Springville’s Hannah March collects a loose ball after creating a Highland turnover during first quarter action from the Orioles’ big 54-20 class 1A regional quarterfinal win over the visiting Huskies Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Springville’s Ashlynne Zaruba brings the ball up the floor against Highland pressure during first quarter action from the Orioles’ lopsided 54-20 rout over the visiting Huskies in class 1A regional quarterfinal action Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Springville’s Alivia Hoyt connects from beyond the 3-point arc getting the Oriole offense going against visiting Highland Tuesday, Feb. 14, during a 54-20 class 1A regional quarterfinal rout over the Huskies.
Ashlynne Zaruba had a huge game for the Orioles scoring in a variety of ways Tuesday, Feb. 14, including here in the lane making an acrobatic move scoring two of her career-high 18 points leading Springville to a 54-20 class 1A regional quarterfinal rout over visiting Highland.
Springville’s Kennady Breitfelder drills a 3-pointer in front of a huge collection of Oriole students during a 54-20 rout over visiting Highland in a class 1A regional quarterfinal contest Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Springville’s Isabel Guerrero battles for a loose ball against Highland’s Sarah Burton (5) during third quarter action from the Orioles’ impressive 54-20 class 1A regional quarterfinal blowout hosting the Huskies Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Springville’s Alivia Hoyt goes right back up with the basketball after collecting an offensive rebound helping the host Orioles to a 54-20 class 1A regional quarterfinal victory over Highland Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Springville’s Hannah March collects a loose ball after creating a Highland turnover during first quarter action from the Orioles’ big 54-20 class 1A regional quarterfinal win over the visiting Huskies Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Springville’s Ashlynne Zaruba brings the ball up the floor against Highland pressure during first quarter action from the Orioles’ lopsided 54-20 rout over the visiting Huskies in class 1A regional quarterfinal action Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Springville’s Alivia Hoyt connects from beyond the 3-point arc getting the Oriole offense going against visiting Highland Tuesday, Feb. 14, during a 54-20 class 1A regional quarterfinal rout over the Huskies.
There was no way the Springville girls’ basketball team, with their incredibly successful post-season history, was going to leave the last game played on their own home court this season with a class 1A regional quarterfinal loss hosting Highland Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Sorry Huskies, you never really stood a chance.
No hearts were going to be broken in Springville.
This Oriole senior class flat-out would not allow it, and they went out and made sure to take care of business too.
That business is what it always is in Springville.
Playing winning playoff basketball.
“The girls knew what they needed to do,” said Oriole girls basketball coach Christina Zaruba, as her team, after a bit of a slow start, cruised to a 54-20 rout to advance down the tournament trail.
“If we pressed like we’re capable of pressing and took care of business, we knew we would be just fine. And we were, and it was our defense that set the tone early. We have so many girls who really get after it on the defensive end of the court, and girls who take pride in that part of the game, too.”
Springville (19-4), after jumping to a 6-0 lead two-minutes into the contest, struggled for a stretch to put the ball through the hoop. But with the defense doing its job, holding Highland to a mere two points through the first seven-minutes of action, Oriole fans, who showed up in huge numbers like they always do, had nothing to worry about.
“Early on we just couldn’t get our shots to fall,” said Zaruba, as her team led 12-4 after one quarter of play and 23-11 at the half.
“Then we really got things going in the third quarter and opened it up and never looked back.”
Ashlynne Zaruba, one of eight Oriole seniors playing on their home floor for the final time, splashed down a pair of first quarter 3-point baskets to loosen up the Springville offense before the hosts exploded for 20 third quarter points as offense came from everywhere.
Ashlynne Zaruba, Hannah March, Kennady Breitfelder, Isabel Guerrero and Molly Stamp all chimed in as Springville jumped to a huge 43-18 advantage, allowing Zaruba to empty her bench and get all the seniors one last chance to shine in front of the home fans.
“That was special, no doubt about it,” said Zaruba, as seniors Ashlynne Zaruba, Stamp, Breitfelder, Guerrero, Lily Clark, Emmie Ripple, Morgan Schwiebert and Alivia Hoyt all contributed to the victory.
“All of the seniors got to have their moment. I couldn’t have scripted it any better myself.”
Ashlynne Zaruba had a huge night scoring a career-high 18 points while Stamp added eight more with Jacobi and Hoyt chipping in with six each. Guerrero scored seven while Breitfelder, normally a defensive standout, tallied five. March completed the scoring with four points.
“Ashlynne had a great game scoring a career-high in her final home game,” Zaruba said of her niece. “Pretty special stuff. This senior class really put their stamp on this win. A great way to go out.”