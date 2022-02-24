SPRINGVILLE
It might have been one of the most anti-climactic games in the history of Springville High School sports as the third-ranked Orioles hosted Collins-Maxwell in a class 1A regional semi-final Friday, Feb. 18.
Not only was Springville looking to continue their journey to a second straight state tournament berth and seventh trip to Wells Fargo Arena in the last eight years, but seniors Lauren Wilson, Morgan Nachazel, Savannah Nealman, Grace Matus, Liz Blakely and Kailee Jacobs were playing in the final home game of their illustrious careers.
There was no way in the world the Orioles were going to lose this game.
“We’re pretty confident coming into any game, but we wanted to send our seniors out playing on their home court for the final time the way they deserve,” said Springville girls basketball coach Christina Zaruba. “With a win. They’ve done a lot of that here over the course of their careers, and to get this one in a regional semi-final playoff game would be a nice way to go.”
The Orioles (22-1) made sure of that, and against a Collins-Maxwell team that boasted a solid 15-5 overall record coming in, were completely steamrolled the visitors as Springville rolled to a 67-41 triumph to reach the 1A regional championship game for an amazing eighth year in a row.
“It helped that Collins-Maxwell was not a great outside shooting team,” Zaruba said. “They were going to have to score in the paint, and we happen to have one of the best post players in the entire state in Lauren Wilson playing for us, so that made for a nice combination.”
Wilson was completely dominant all night long not only scoring a game-high 26 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field and 1-of-2 from beyond the 3-point arc, but she added 22 rebounds, 11 blocked shots and seven assists, just missing the incredibly rare quadruple-double stat-line.
“We started off trying to do our usual press against Collins-Maxwell and decided to back off when they showed us how many good handlers they had,” Zaruba said. “We made that adjustment and with them not having anyone bigger than 5-8 on their team, that made things tougher for them to score in the half court.”
Springville led 17-10 through one quarter of play, but after making the defensive adjustment, the Spartans began to struggle mightily to score being held to a mere three points in the second stanza as the Orioles headed onto the locker room with a huge 35-13 lead.
“Lauren and Molly (Stamp) got us going offensively in the first quarter and then Lauren and her teammates kept it going in the second,” said Zaruba, as Wilson poured in 14 points in the opening 16-minutes of play.
“Right now, we’re all playing so well together, we just need to keep this thing going over the next couple of weeks. Baxter is going to be a tough test in the regional final Wednesday (Feb. 23) night.”
The Orioles stretched their lead to as many as 30 in the third quarter before Zaruba emptied her bench in the final frame.
Matus also had a big night for the Springville team connecting three times from beyond the arc, all coming in the second half, and tallied 15 points while Savannah Nealman came through with eight points and four boards for the hosts.