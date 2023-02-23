MONTEZUMA
Playing in hugely pressure-filled post-season games has become the norm for the Springville girls’ basketball program over the entire last decade.
It’s just what they do.
The task is handed down from one great Oriole class to another, and Friday, Feb. 17, in Montezuma, the 2022-23 Springville girls got their chance to keep the amazing run of state tournament berths going playing in a hostile class 1A regional semifinal environment.
And they were up for the immense challenge, too, just like all those teams before them as the program has reached the state tournament seven of the last eight years.
“We did everything we needed to do defensively to win this game,” said Oriole girls’ basketball coach Christina Zaruba, as her team battled all night long against the talented Bravettes only to come up just short at the end in a heartbreaking and season-ending 45-42 final.
“Montezuma makes more 3-points shots than 2’s in every game they play, and we wanted to turn them into a 2-point shooting team against us, and for the most part we were able to do that. We frustrated them and got them out of their comfort zone. If we just could have played the way we normally do offensively, we win this game and keep our season alive advancing to the regional final. But that just didn’t happen. We picked a bad time to have one of our not so good offensive performances of the season. And even with that, we still had our chances, which shows how well we played defensively against a team who is known for scoring a lot of points.”
The game was tight throughout, and with the Orioles trailing by three with under a minute to play, Molly Stamp scored a huge basket to pull the visitors to within a single point. After the Bravettes scored to go back up by two, Isabel Guerrero again got the Springville girls within a point scoring a field goal, but it would be as close as the visitors would get.
“We had a buzzer-beating chance to tie it after Montezuma missed a free throw late, and Izzy (Guerrero) had a great look from half court but it just missed,” Zaruba said. “Frustrating game. There wasn’t a dry eye in the locker room after either. These girls wanted this one and played so well to give ourselves a chance. We came up just short.”
The Orioles led 12-9 late in the opening quarter before the Bravettes went on a 6-2 run to end the frame holding a narrow 16-15 advantage.
The second quarter would see clutch scoring from Stamp and Rowan Jacobi, as an 8-3 spurt had the visitors leading 22-18 at the break, shocking the huge Montezuma home crowd.
“We really had them frustrated, especially in that second quarter,” Zaruba said. “I highly doubt any team this season has held that offense to just three points in a quarter. I just wish we would have been able to score a little more than eight, but we had the lead heading into the locker room and that’s what we wanted. We had the momentum and we wanted to keep it.”
The Bravettes seized it right back in the opening moments of the third quarter however, going on a 5-0 run to take a 23-22 lead before the two teams traded baskets for the remainder of the frame.
Springville led 29-27 with under a minute to play, but again it was the Bravettes with a big finish to the quarter rallying to knot the score at 32-32 entering the final frame.
“Molly really stepped up and hit some big shots for us, all game long really,” Zaruba said. “Rowan, for being a freshman and never really experiencing an environment like this, came through in the clutch too. Ashlynne hit a big third quarter 3-pointer. One quarter to play to advance.”
And it was the Bravettes who took the early advantage racing to a 38-32 lead that had the Orioles playing catch-up the rest of the way.
“If we’re going to lose this game, we were going to do it with Montezuma making 2’s, not 3’s,” Zaruba said. “We guarded them out well beyond the arc because they have several girls with that kind of deep range. They had to dribble-drive to the post top get their points and they got just enough of them to get the win.”
Stamp finished with a team-high 18 points, 11 coming in the first half while Jacobi added 12 more, six in each half. Zaruba drilled a pair of treys and finished with eight points while Guerrero provided the only other scoring coming through with four points.
“Only having four girls score is a rarity for this team,” Zaruba said. “We’re always so balanced with 6-7 different girls scoring, but against Montezuma we struggled with that.”
Springville closes yet another absolutely outstanding season on the courts with a 19-5 overall record.
“These seniors (Stamp, Zaruba, Guerrero, Kennady Breitfelder, Lily Clark, Emmie Ripple, Morgan Schwiebert and Alivia Hoyt) put their hearts and souls into this season,” Zaruba said. “We’ve been working with this group since the third grade and they deserve so much recognition for the journey they took to getting to this point. It wasn’t easy. They had to sit back and wait for their turn to play starters minutes. A lot of people wouldn’t have wanted to wait that long to play and would have given up and quit long ago, but not this group. They all stuck it out and I am so proud of everything they accomplished this season.
“I don’t think there were too many people who thought we’d win 19 games this season after all the experience we lost, but these girls went out and kept our winning tradition going. More than that, this team was truly a family. One of the most tight-knit group of girls I have ever been around. I’m really going to miss that, it made for such a great locker room and great environment, one everyone wanted to be around every single day.”