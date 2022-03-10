DES MOINES
Just based on the experience of playing fellow Tri-Rivers Conference rival North Linn twice during the 2021-22 regular season, Springville girls’ basketball coach Christina Zaruba knew playing the Lynx a third time, this most recent occasion in the quarter-final round of the class 1A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Wednesday, March 2, would come down to razor sharp execution and who made the fewer mistakes.
“Against North Linn you have to be on your game to have a chance to win, and while I was happy with the way our girls played, we just didn’t make the shots when we needed to and they did,” said Zaruba, as the Orioles were handed a bitter 58-56 setback against the Lynx, ending the team’s state run in the quarter-final round for a third time in the last four seasons.
“North Linn also hit their free throws down the stretch too, and that made our comeback efforts that much tougher when it seemed they just wouldn’t miss.”
The game was tight, as most expected it would be between the two programs who know each other so well, through two quarters with the Orioles leading 15-14 after one frame and 30-29 at the half.
When Lauren Wilson broke a nearly three-minute scoring drought for both teams to open the second half, at the 5:33 mark of the third quarter, Springville had a 33-29 advantage.
Kennady Breitfelder added a field goal two-minutes later to once again give the Orioles a four-point edge (35-31), but the Lynx closed the third quarter going on a 9-1 run and led 40-36 at the horn.
North Linn would not relinquish the lead the rest of the night.
Though the Springville girls would not go down without a fight.
Wilson scored to open the fourth quarter and pull the Orioles back to within two points at 40-38 and after back-to-back baskets by Morgan Nachazel, the second coming from beyond the 3-point arc, Springville was within a single point at 44-43 with 6:14 remaining to be played.
It would be as close as the Orioles would get the rest of the night.
North Linn responded with a game-changing 8-0 spurt and led 52-43 with a mere 1:37 remaining on the fourth quarter clock which also saw the Lynx start to stall beginning to hold the basketball with 3:30 remaining.
“I was a little surprised North Linn decided to stall at that point,” Zaruba said. “But that’s part of the game, they had the lead and the clock was their friend and that pretty much forced us to foul.”
Needing the Lynx to miss from the charity stripe down the stretch, North Linn instead sealed the victory going 11-of-14 from the free throw line over the game’s final two-minutes.
Springville did make one last-gasp run however, pulling to within five points (55-50) when Grace Matus drilled a clutch 3-pointer with 42-seconds left, but free throws from North Linn’s Chloe Van Etten and Kamryn Kurt sealed the Orioles’ fate.
A Molly Stamp basket with 13-seconds left and a Wilson free throw five-seconds later once again had Springville within four points (57-53), but after another Kurt free throw, Stamp’s 3-pointer at the buzzer ended the scoring in the contest.
“I don’t think there was one play that made the difference in this game,” said Wilson, who tallied 14 points in her final game wearing an Oriole basketball jersey.
“North Linn made the shots when they had to and we didn’t. We knew it was going to be a tight game and we just couldn’t quite get the shots to drop when we needed them to.”
Nachazel also tallied 14 points going 2-for-2 from beyond the 3-point arc.
“I’m not sure what happened, it went by all so fast there at the end,” Nachazel said. “We got to within one when I hit that 3, and then we struggled to put the ball back into the basket. I guess in the end, that was where the game really changed.”
Dropping a third-straight state quarter-final contest also stung the Springville seniors.
“We had confidence coming in that this could be the year we finally get past that first game,” said Matus, who also played her final game for the program and who was also on the floor when the Orioles made trips to state as a freshman and a junior.
“Yes, we knew North Linn was going to be a very tough team to beat, but we had shown we can beat them. It was going to be tough for both teams but we were playing such good basketball coming in, we just didn’t play our best when we needed it Wednesday night.”
For Nachazel, just to be playing at state was an honor, but she also wanted that coveted triumph.
“I am full of joy just to have been able to play here at state three times in my four-year high school career,” she said. “I know so many teams would love to trade places with us because making it to state is a very hard thing to accomplish, but we really wanted more than to just make it here the last two years, and especially this being our last year. This hurts so much that we just couldn’t get past this point.”
Matus is going to miss more than just the game, too.
“I’m going to miss everything about playing with all my teammates, and especially Savannah, Lauren and Morgan,” she said. “We’ve been together so long I’m really going to miss the chemistry we’ve had over the years and the memories we’ve made. It’s going to be weird going forward not having that time together anymore.”
Springville actually shot the ball better than the Lynx from the field (41.3-percent) and 3-point line (39-percent) holding North Linn to 38-percent and 31-percent, respectively, but it was the Lynx’s ability to hit free throws that was the difference in the game connecting on 17-of-22 overall to the Orioles’ 9-of-14.
“The girls gave it all they had, and as a coach that’s all I can ask for,” Zaruba said. “The end was rough though. While it was awesome to make it to state again, we wanted to win. These girls have absolutely nothing to hang their heads about. It was an incredible season, and we all would have loved another shot at Bishop-Garrigan after coming so close to beating them last year.”
Springville wraps the 2021-22 campaign with a phenomenal 23-2 overall record.