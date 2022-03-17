DES MOINES
Turning in one of the most dominant seasons any Springville girls’ basketball player has ever seen, it was a pretty easy call for the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association to named Oriole senior Lauren Wilson a first-team All-State selection when the group met a about a week ago.
The Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) thought the exact same way, placing Wilson on their All-State first-team recently making the superstar senior a consensus first-team choice and closing her career as not only one of the best basketball players in Springville history, but one of the very best in the state of Iowa regardless of class this season, and over the last four years.
Wilson finished in a tie for third in the state in scoring this past winter, regardless of class, pouring in 24.5 points per game that tied with class 3A’s Carlee Rochford, of New Hampton and trailed only Unity Christian’s Gracie Shoonhoven (24.7 ppg in class 3A) and the state leader Hannah Stuelke of Cedar Rapids Washington (29.1 ppg in class 5A).
Wilson’s point total led all of class 1A as did her 4.4 blocks per game guiding the Springville girls back to the state tournament for the second year in a row and third time in the last four years.
Wilson was joined on the IGCA All-State first-team with: Audi Crooks (Bishop-Garrigan), Emily Dreckman (MMC), Macy Emgarten (Exira-EHK), McKenzie Goodwin (Kingsley-Pierson), Molly Joyce (Bishop-Garrigan), Kamryn Kurt (North Linn) and Macy Sievers (Newell-Fonda).
Earning second-team All-State honors from the IGCA were: Danika Demers (Storm Lake-St. Mary’s), Lauren Donlea (East Buchanan), Quinn Grubbs (Exira-EHK), Layla Hargis (North Mahaska), Ellie Hilbrands (MMCRU), Abby Martin (Lamoni), Mary Walker (Newell-Fonda) and Elie Tuhn (Baxter).
Earning third-team All-State honors were: Camrin Baird (Woodburg-Central), Macy Boge (North Linn), O’Malley Fair (Riceville), Megan Harrell (Burlington-Notre Dame), Addy Johnson (Westwood), Sara Reid (Central City), Jenna Stephens (Stanton) and Shanae Wetering (Montezuma).
MMCRU’s Gillian Letsche was named class 1A state Coach of the Year by the IGCA.
While the Tri-Rivers Conference was well represented on class 1A All-State teams by IGCA, River Valley Conference programs also saw numerous athletes honored led by a first-team class 2A selection for Wilton’s Kelsey Drake while Cascade’s Ally Hoffman (second-team), West Branch’s Delaynie Luneckas (second-team), Iowa City Regina’s Grace Gaarde (third-team) and Bellevue’s Mariah Hueneke (third-team) were also voted onto the teams in class 2A. West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt (second-team) and Mid-Prairie’s Maddie Nonnenmann (third-team) were River Valley Conference athletes awarded in class 3A.