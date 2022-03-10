DES MOINES
As one of the most dominant basketball teams in all of class 1A this season, the Springville girls are obviously a program loaded with superior talent.
It was up to members of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) to come up with the best of the best from the class 1A talent pool picking All-State teams this past weekend.
Needless to say, the Orioles, and the entire Tri-Rivers Conference were well represented.
Springville seniors Lauren Wilson and Morgan Nachazel were both named All-State selections by the IPSWA with Wilson placed on the first-team and Nachazel a third-team choice.
Overall, six players from the Tri-Rivers Conference were named to class 1A All-State teams as North Linn’s Kamryn Kurt joined Wilson on the first-team while Kurt’s teammate Macy Boge was a second-team selection along with East Buchanan’s Lauren Donlea and Central City’s Sara Reid.
Wilson, one of the greatest players in Oriole girls’ basketball history, closed her career playing the game at its highest level leading all of class 1A in scoring at 24.9 points per game and blocked 4.3 shots a night.
Wilson’s scoring average was also second in the entire state of Iowa regardless of class trailing only Cedar Rapids Washington’s Hannah Stuelke, who scored at a 29.1 points per game clip and was named Iowa’s Ms. Basketball by the writers.
Nachazel, one of the top shooters in the state, scored 12.2 points a night and was a perimeter compliment to Wilson all season long for an Oriole team that finished in a tie with North Linn for the Tri-Rivers Conference West division title and overall were 23-2 while being ranked in the top-5 all season long.
Joining Wilson and Kurt on the class 1A All-State first-team were: Audi Crooks, jr. (Bishop-Garrigan), Molly Joyce, jr. (Bishop-Garrigan), Macy Sievers, sr. (Newell Fonda), Macy Emgarten, sr. (Exira-EHK), Emily Dreckman, sr. (MMCRU) and Layla Hargis, sr. (North Mahaska).
Joining Boge, Donlea and Reid on the second-team were: Aleah Hermanson, sr. (Audubon), Quinn Grubbs, jr. (Exira-EHK), Ellie Hilbrands, sr. (MMCRU), Danika Demers, sr. (Storm Lake St. Mary’s) and Elie Tuhn, sr. (Baxter).
Earning third-team class 1A All-State honors with Nachazel were: Sadie Cox, fr. (Lenox), Jenna Stephens, jr. (Stanton), Megan Harrell, sr. (Burlington Notre Dame), Allison Engle, sr. (BCLUW), Josie Hartman, sr. (Southeast Warren), Bradie Buffington, jr. (Winfield-Mount Union) and Abby Johnson, so. (Westwood).
The River Valley Conference also had representation at the IPSWA All-State meeting, as West Liberty junior Finley Hall was a second-team class 3A pick while Mid-Prairie senior Maddie Nonnenmann was named a third-team choice in the class. Wilton’s Kelsey Drake was a first-team selection in class 2A with Cascade’s Ally Hoffman being named a second-team pick in the class.