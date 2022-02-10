TROY MILLS
There were a lot of demons the Springville girls’ basketball team sorely wanted to exorcise Tuesday, Feb. 1, as the then class 1A fifth-ranked Orioles traveled to fourth-ranked North Linn.
It had been five long years since Springville had walked off the floor winners against the talented Lynx, a streak the Oriole girls very much wanted to bring to an end.
Secondly, a win over North Linn would vault Springville into a first-place tie with the Lynx in the West division, and go a long way to securing the Orioles their first Tri-Rivers Conference championship in six years.
A lot was on the line in Troy Mills, but Springville girls’ basketball coach Christina Zaruba didn’t want her girls worrying about any of those trivial things.
She wanted a different mindset.
“Before the start of the game I told the girls to just have some fun and leave it all out there,” said Zaruba, as the Orioles took the words to heart shocking North Linn fans by racing to a huge early lead and then hanging on for an enormous 63-57 victory, the first by a Springville girls’ team over the Lynx since Feb. 3, 2017.
“No one expected us to come to North Linn and win. We hadn’t beaten them in such a long time, I wanted to take whatever pressure the girls may have been putting on themselves to win the game and just make sure they were relaxed and had fun. I think everyone got the message, especially early in the game.”
Springville (20-1, 13-1) jumped out to a 7-0 lead right off the bat and extended it to 19-11 at the first quarter horn as Lauren Wilson, who was a perfect 11-of-11 from the field on the night, scored 12 of her game-high 26 points in the opening eight-minute stretch.
The Orioles continued their run in the second stanza as well, as Grace Matus, Savannah Nealman and Morgan Nachazel all connected from beyond the 3-point arc in the frame and the visitors went into the locker room at the halftime break with a stunning 34-24 advantage.
“We weren’t just making shots, and we made a lot of them, we were getting stops too,” Zaruba said. “Savannah did a great job on (North Linn’s) Kamryn Kurt. She held her to three points in the first half and overall, all our girls did a great job of running North Linn off the 3-point line. We were running the game plan to perfection. We just needed to finish things in the second half.”
Springville continued to attack in the third quarter as each team scored 19 points in a wild up and down the court stretch that ended with the Orioles still holding their 10-point advantage (53-43).
The next eight-minutes would be crucial for Springville, and it would be Wilson who would carry them to history.
The Orioles went on a 4-0 run to start the frame and appeared ready to close the Lynx out, before North Linn made one last-gasp run.
“We knew North Linn wasn’t going to keep missing shots, and that we would have to eventually weather a storm,” Zaruba said. “They made their run late in the fourth quarter, but we did what we needed to do to hang on. Yes, it got a little close than we would have liked, but the win is all that matters. And we wanted this one, very badly.”
Wilson scored eight fourth quarter points while Nachazel added another basket as the Orioles had their six-point victory, and were tied for first with the Lynx.
Wilson added 17 rebounds and four blocked shots to go with her 26 points while Nachazel added 14 points. Matus chipped in with eight points and four assists.
The victory over North Linn wouldn’t mean quite as much without a regular-season ending win over visiting Maquoketa Valley Friday, Feb. 4, and the Wildcats made life difficult all night long as the Orioles, now ranked third in class 1A, looked to clinch a share of the West division title and claim their first conference crown since 2016.
“It sure wasn’t easy, and we knew it wouldn’t be against a very physical Maquoketa Valley team, but we’re conference champions,” said a euphoric Zaruba, as her team escaped with a narrow 37-34 victory.
“We just couldn’t make shots, all night long. And Maquoketa Valley had a lot to do with that too. It seemed like they were everywhere defensively, and made doing what we wanted to do on offense very tough.”
The game’s tone was set very early on as a Wilson free throw was the only scoring for the game’s first four minutes as the hosts led 1-0 before Maquoketa Valley found their rhythm and led 11-8 at the first horn.
The Orioles turned the tide in the second stanza and appeared ready to take control going on a 13-3 spurt to take a 21-14 lead into the halftime break.
Springville stretched their lead to as many as 10 points in the third quarter and the conference crown seemed well within sight before the Wildcats made a run.
A three-point basket by Haley Ronnebaum with 40.9-seconds remaining in the game amazingly pulled he visitors to within a single point of the Orioles at 35-34, but it would be the final points Maquoketa Valley would score as a Nachazel lay-up with 23-seconds, coming off a perfect pass from Wilson, sealed the victory.
The Wildcats did get one last look at a game-tying 3-pointer, but a shot from Kennedy Rausch misfired, and Springville was able to celebrate a huge Senior Night triumph with the jam-packed home crowd.
“The girls really wanted that conference title,” Zaruba said. “It’s my first one, as was the win over North Linn too. We got a lot accomplished this week, now it’s time for another post-season run.”
Wilson’s 18 points paced the hosts while Nachazel added 10 more.