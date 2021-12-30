SPRINGVILLE
So far this season, the class 1A fourth-ranked Springville girls basketball team has yet to be competitively challenged on the court for a full four quarters.
The Orioles have hit the floor 10 times so far this winter, and walked off each time with lopsided victories, most of which saw the Springville start the continuous clock, meaning Orioles had a 35-plus point lead.
Tuesday, Dec. 21, hosting 10th-ranked East Buchanan, Springville girls’ basketball coach Christina Zaruba knew her team was going to get a serious test from the talented Buccaneers.
Actually, they may have gotten even more than they bargained for.
“We were hoping for a game that was going to make us work for all four quarters, because we really haven’t had to do that yet this season,” said Zaruba, as not only did the Orioles have to battle through four intense frames, but the contest came down to the waning moments with junior Ashlynne Zaruba playing the hero drilling a 10-foot baseline jumper with a mere 15.4-seconds remaining to be played that provided the final points in a heart-stopping 56-55 victory.
“We were very patient with the ball in that final possession and didn’t make any rush decisions. We made several passes and had some with open looks for 3, but then found Ashlynne on the baseline who drained the 10-footer.”
The Orioles (11-0, 4-0) who were trailing 55-54 at the time of Zaruba’s game-winner, still had to play defense for the final 15.4-seconds.
“East Buchanan took a timeout and we moved back to a 2-3 zone and packed the middle,” Zaruba said. “They launched a shot and we bobbled the rebound and then their best player (Lauren Donlea) had a chance at the buzzer.”
Donlea missed and the Orioles had their scintillating one-point Tri-Rivers Conference victory.
“Overall, it was a very great game for us to play,” Zaruba said. “We never lost composure and continued to chip away and get the game closer. Our girls are a very mature group and I am so proud of their constant drive.”
Even after getting off to a slow start trailing 14-8 after one quarter of play, the Springville girls never panicked, never lost their focus and just continued to work the game cutting a point off their deficit by the halftime break trailing 25-20.
“The night started out spectacular listening to Grace Matus and Hope Brown sing the National Anthem,” Zaruba said. “The game started off slow for sure. East Buchanan wouldn’t miss. Defensively we did a good job of holding (Donlea) to seven points. We continued to be patient throughout the game and ran our offense.”
Coming out of the halftime break, normally a quarter that has seen the Orioles take control of contests, instead saw the Buccaneers go on a 16-11 run to extend their advantage to 10-points (41-31) entering the final frame.
“Down 10 to start the fourth quarter I told the girls to keep chipping away and continue to fight hard and not give up on each other,” Zaruba said. “The game was still not out of control and we just need to be patient, run our offense and make good stops on defense.”
The Springville girls ran the plan to perfection.
Matus connected on a pair of huge fourth quarter 3-pointers while Lauren Wilson added another as the hosts went on a game-changing 22-14 run as Savannah Nealman, Morgan Nachazel and Molly Stamp also scored clutch points during the stretch to tie the score at 54-54.
Laynee Hogan hit a free throw inside the game’s final minute to give East Buchanan a one-point advantage before the late Ashlynne Zaruba heroics.
Nachazel led all Springville scorers coming through with 15 points, 11 in the second half while Wilson added 13 more. Stamp (9 points), Nealman (8), Matus (6) and Ashlynne Zaruba (5) rounded out the Oriole scoring in the thrilling contest.
“I don’t know what to say,” Zaruba said. “But I just continued to believe the kids would come back and keep battling all the way to the end. And they did.”