SPRINGVILLE
Coming off an outstanding season-opening week of play that included a win over class 2A’s second-ranked team in the state, what could the class 1A fourth-ranked Springville girls’ basketball team do for an encore Saturday, Dec. 4?
How about knocking off another state-ranked opponent.
Yeah, that’ll do.
The Orioles used their usual pressure defense and high-octane offense to post yet another impressive victory, this one over class 1A 13th-ranked Central Elkader, and the final wasn’t anywhere near as close as the 60-46 score might indicate.
This was another Springville blowout, though the start did have Oriole fans a little concerned.
But not for very long.
The Orioles (5-0, 1-0), unlike many of their contests so far this winter, struggled to put Central Elkader away in the opening quarter as the Warriors hung right with the hosts and trailed just 15-13 at the first quarter horn.
It would be as close as the visitors would get the rest of the way however, as Springville controlled the contest from there on out going on a game-changing 23-5 second quarter run that had the Orioles leading 38-18 at the half.
Springville stretched their advantage to nearly 30 points in the third quarter going another run, this one a 19-10 spurt that had the hosts up 57-28 with eight-minutes remaining to be played.
With the comfortable lead, as she has done all season long to this point, Oriole head coach Christina Zaruba emptied her bench and Central Elkader closed the game on a 18-3 run to make the final a more respectable 14-point margin.
Lauren Wilson proved unstoppable once again scoring 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field while adding 15 rebounds. Morgan Nachazel drilled a pair of 3-point baskets and tallied nine points and nine rebounds while Isabel Guerrero came off the bench to tally five points, including a trey.
Springville’s busy three-game week opened with a resounding 64-30 rout over visiting Bellevue-Marquette Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The Orioles raced to a 15-4 first quarter advantage and never looked back leading 41-10 at the half and 53-15 through three quarters.
Nachazel scored 15 of her game-high 17 points in the opening two quarters to spark the team to the triumph while Wilson added 11 points, six boards and six blocked shots.
Springville hit the road Friday, Dec. 3, crushing host Lisbon under a 74-26 final with Wilson once again going off pouring in a game-high 27 points to go with 12 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Nachazel added 12 points and six steals as the Orioles exploded offensively early on tallying an impressive 34 first quarter points in racing to a 22-point lead before heading into the halftime break holding a 48-20 advantage.
After leading 63-26 heading into the fourth, Springville held the hosts scoreless over the game’s final 10-minutes extending their advantage to a whopping 48 points by the final horn.