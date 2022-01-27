SPRINGVILLE
It’s the great teams that just seem to have a knack for making the difficult look incredibly easy.
The Springville girls’ basketball team can be put into that rare category after another week that saw the Orioles methodically destroy a pair of quality Tri-Rivers Conference foes, the first coming against visiting Edgewood-Colesburg Tuesday, Jan. 18.
“This was a physical game, but we were able to control the tempo from start-to-finish and just did what we usually are able to do,” said Springville girls basketball coach Christina Zaruba, as her team dominated from the outset cruising to a 72-46 victory over the Vikings.
“We played them better here than we did up at their place earlier in the season, and it sure helped that we have Lauren Wilson on our team, because she had another nice game.”
Wilson, with her 26 points against Edgewood-Colesburg Tuesday night, became the program’s all-time leading scorer surpassing superstar Mikayla Nachazel who set the record just four years ago.
“Lauren just dominated and there wasn’t anything the Ed-Co defense could do to stop her,” Zaruba said. “It doesn’t matter how many players teams try to throw at her, she’ll still get to the basket or find an open teammate.”
The class 1A fifth-ranked Springville (16-1, 9-1) team had no trouble getting their offense going immediately against the Vikings pouring in 22 first quarter points as not only was Wilson scoring, but teammates Ashlynne Zaruba, Grace Matus, Kennady Breitfelder, Savannah Nealman and Morgan Nachazel all added to the fun as the hosts led 22-8 at the first horn and 39-18 at the half.
Coming out of the break the hosts continued their assault, going on a 22-12 spurt to lead 61-30 heading into the final frame.
Nachazel, Mikayla’s sister, added 14 points while Nealman chipped in with eight.
The dominating triumphs continued Friday, Jan. 21, as the Orioles, even after getting off to a slow start, cruised to an 80-46 decision over visiting Alburnett.
“I wasn’t at practice Thursday so my assistants Beau Zaruba and Tyler Husak took over and told me Friday night that the girls were the most prepared they were for any game.” Zaruba joked. “Then we struggle in the very first quarter. I told the girls I’ll never miss another practice if we’re prepared like that.”
Beau and Tyler had nothing to fear however, as the Orioles, who led just 13-12 after eight minutes of play, blew the game open in the second stanzas going on a 20-9 spurt to take a 33-21 advantage into the half.
Things would only get better from there.
“We weren’t playing terrible in the first quarter by any means, things just weren’t coming as quickly as they normally do,” Zaruba said. “But once we got things going, there was very little Alburnett could do to slow us down.”
Wilson keyed that second quarter surge scoring 10 of her game-high 34 points during the stretch and continued to dominate in the third quarter as well tallying 13 more points as the hosts took a 57-31 lead into the final frame.
Nachazel connected three times from beyond the 3-point arc and added 20 points while Matus, who drilled a pair of treys, scored 10 more.