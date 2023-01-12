BELLEVUE
Coming into what appeared could be a colossal contest Friday, Jan. 6, at least on paper anyway, top teams from each of the Tri-Rivers Conference’s two divisions met when Springville traveled to Bellevue-Marquette.
In the end, it turned out to be a lot to do about nothing as the Orioles, as they have done for almost a decade now, put on another dominant display of basketball.
“We came out of the gates going hard and never let up,” said Springville girls basketball coach Christina Zaruba, as her team raced to an 18-9 first quarter lead and never looked back cruising to a 70-44 rout of the host Mohawks.
“I know when most people saw what Marquette’s record was, which is better than ours, that this might be a pretty competitive game, but we were able to just run them into the ground and never allowed them to make any kind of run at us.”
Rowan Jacobi, Kennedy Moore and Ashlynne Zaruba got the scoring started early for the Orioles (9-3, 7-1) and the run continued in the second stanza as well with Isabel Guerrero absolutely catching fire scoring nine second quarter points keying a 16-8 run that had the visitors leading 34-17 at the half.
“The girls boxed out well and made sure Bellevue-Marquette’s big girl didn’t get too much on the boards,” Zaruba said. “Then in the second quarter Isabel took the game over and Bellevue-Marquette had no idea what to do with her. Isabel would dribble to the high post and just kept knocking down shots all night long. It was amazing to watch.
“We all knew she had this kind of ability in her, it was so much fun to watch if play out on the court in an actual game.”
Whatever hopes the Mohawks had for a big second half comeback were snuffed out by the Springville girls in the third quarter as Guerrero continued to almost score at will adding eight more points in the frame as the Orioles took a commanding 55-33 advantage into the fourth.
“I was happy with our balanced scoring overall, even with Isabel going off,” Zaruba said. “We shot 46-percent from the field overall and 43-percent from three. Hard to ask for a lot more than that.”
Guerrero finished with a career-high 23 points while Jacobi added 17 more, including 10 in the first half. Hannah March added 10 points and was one of six different Oriole to hit a trey in the game (Zaruba, March, Moore, Guerrero, Jacobi and Alivia Hoyt).
Springville opened the 2023 portion of their schedule at Edgewood-Colesburg Tuesday, Jan. 3, and thanks to a consistent effort from start-to-finish, were able to hold off the hard-charging Vikings to take a 54-49 decision.
“This was an ugly game from the start, but one we were able to control for the most part,” said Zaruba, as her team turned the basketball over 32 times, but also forced Edgewood-Colesburg in 33 of their own.
“We let them back into it in the fourth quarter, but it was our defense that got us through this one.”
Springville jumped out to a 9-0 lead and appeared ready to blow the Vikings right off their own home floor before the turnover problems began as the hosts rallied with a 9-2 run of their own and trailed the Orioles just 11-9 at the first horn.
Springville began to pick up the offensive pace in the second stanza pouring in 18 points in the stretch as March, Zaruba, Kennady Breitfelder and Jacobi all sparked the run with baskets as the Orioles led 29-18 at the half.
The visitors maintained that 11-point advantage through three frames as well (41-30) and led by as many as 12 points before the last-gasp Viking run.
“Molly Stamp did a great job of controlling things under the basket and that was another big reason we were able to overcome all the mistakes,” Zaruba said. “We have such a deep team and these girls know their roles so well, even on nights where things aren’t exactly going our way, we find a way to get the job done.”
Stamp and Guerrero each scored a team-high 11 points with Guerrero scoring nine of those 11 in the second half. Breitfelder added 10 points, all of which came in the game’s first two quarters. March chipped in with nine points while Zaruba added seven more.