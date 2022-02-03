WINTHROP
It was their toughest test of the pre-Christmas break portion of the 2021-22 schedule, so when Springville girls’ basketball coach Christina Zaruba took her team to East Buchanan Tuesday, Jan. 25, she knew her class 1A fifth-ranked Orioles were going to get another intense Tri-Rivers Conference battle from the 13th-ranked Buccaneers.
And as predicted, they got one.
Only this time it wouldn’t come down to the game’s final shot as it did back on Dec. 21, when Springville escaped on their own home floor with a wild 56-55 triumph.
“This game came down to defense, and what a great job Grace Matus and Savannah Nealman did on East Buchanan’s two best scorers,” said Zaruba, as her team was able to maintain a slight advantage for most of the night before pulling away in the fourth quarter for a clutch 52-43 victory.
“East Buchanan’s Lauren Donlea and Layne Hogan are very good shooters and for the most part Grace and Savannah were able to keep them under control. Donlea scored some first half points, and that’s when East Buchanan was able to stay with us, but then Savannah really got to her in the second half and that allowed us to get that nice fourth quarter lead and we didn’t have to sweat at the end of this one like we did when we played them at our place earlier this season.”
Springville (18-1, 11-1), keyed by 10 first half points from Lauren Wilson and eight from Morgan Nachazel, led 17-13 after one quarter before the Buccaneers made a mini run and took a 23-21 lead with three-minutes remaining in the second stanza.
It would be one of their last leads of the night.
The Orioles rallied and caught the hosts at 27-27 at the half, then after East Buchanan took a brief 30-29 third quarter advantage, the visitors began to get back to work.
On both ends of the floor.
But the hosts just would not go away rallying from a 36-30 deficit to catch Springville at the third horn as the two teams went into the final frame in a 38-38 tie.
This time, the Orioles girls would take charge for good.
“Grace had a huge fourth quarter on the offensive end and hit a couple of big threes,” said Zaruba, as Matus tallied 10 of her team’s 14 fourth quarter points as Springville went on a 7-0 spurt to open the stretch and never looked back.
“We got the offense going and with the way Grace and Savannah were playing defense, we had what we needed to win.”
Wilson finished with a team-high 19 points that included going 3-for-5 from beyond the 3-point arc while adding an amazing 24 rebounds to go with five blocked shots. Matus finished with 12 points while Nachazel added 10 more. Stamp was also huge on the glass for the Orioles coming through with nine rebounds while adding four points to the effort.
“Nice win over a very good East Buchanan team,” Zaruba said. “And to do it at their place makes it even more impressive.”
The road show continued with another long trip, this one to Starmont Friday, Jan. 28.
“Our main goal for this game was to just get through it injury free,” said Zaruba, as her team cruised to a 69-24 rout over the Stars, who are winless in conference play and have just one triumph on the season.
“We started out pressing and got the big lead and then with three minutes left in the third quarter took the starters out and got a lot of girls a lot of playing time.”
Springville raced to a 20-0 first quarter advantage that extended to 26-5 at the horn before a 26-12 second quarter spurt had the visitors leading 52-17 at the half.
Once emptying the bench, the Orioles saw 10 different girls score in the game led by 23 points from Wilson (18 coming in the first half) and 13 from Ashlynne Zaruba, who drilled three 3-pointers in the game. Nealman chipped in with eight points, all coming in the first half.