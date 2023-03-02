SPRINGVILLE
Keeping in the tradition that has been the Springville girls’ basketball program for much of the last decade, five Orioles were named to All-Tri-Rivers Conference West division teams by league coaches recently.
In Springville, having five girls named to All-Conference teams is more of the rule than the exception, but at the start of the 2022-23 campaign, with everyone the program lost to graduation, who would have legitimately thought that was possible?
Well, head coach Christina Zaruba, for one.
Maybe even Molly Stamp, Rowan Jacobi, Isabel Guerrero, Ashlynne Zaruba and Hannah March, too. The five Springville stars named to those aforementioned All-West division teams.
Basically, it was another memorable girls basketball campaign in Springville as the five got their chance to shine. They more than took advantage
And wow, was it so much fun to watch.
Stamp, one of three seniors earning post-season honors with teammates Guerrero and Zaruba, was named to the All-TRC West division first-team as was Jacobi, a mere freshman who burst onto the scene this winter and made an immediate and lasting impact turning in a brilliant season.
Guerrero and Zaruba were both named second-team All-TRC picks while March, a junior, was an honorable mention selection.
The fivesome were integral in Springville continuing their Tri-Rivers Conference West division dominance as the team finished with a 12-2 mark in the division, good enough to finish second behind champion North Linn (who handed the Orioles their only league losses) and were a phenomenal 19-5 overall.
Stamp, the lone senior on the All-TRC first-team, was the most experienced of the fivesome and had a sensational season averaging 12.1 points per game not only in league play, but overall, for the entire season while also grabbing 5.0 rebounds, dishing out 3.8 assists and coming through with 3.1 steals each and every night. Stamp was also one of Springville’s top free throw shooters connecting at a 76-percent clip.
Jacobi topped the balanced team scoring pouring in a 13.0 points per game shooting 52-percent from the field, 40-percent from the 3-point arc and also led the way in rebounds pulling down 8.3 a night.
Guerrero, a role player each of the last three seasons, showed her athletic ability on the court this winter scoring 9.8 points per game while also coming through with a team-best 3.6 steals a night.
Zaruba, the Orioles’ designated 3-point specialist during much of her career, showed she was so much more than just that scoring 7.8 points per game while leading the team with 39 made treys, but she also tallied 3.3 steals a night as an active member of the Springville press that forced opposing offenses into countless turnovers. The senior was also pretty good at sharing the basketball too, dishing out 2.3 assists per game.
March also saw her role increased this winter, and the star junior responded averaging a career-best 7.8 points per game.
Joining Stamp and Jacobi on the All-TRC West division first-team were: Kamryn Kurt, jr. (North Linn), Macy Boge, jr. (North Linn), Molly Boge, so. (North Linn), Laynee Hogan, so. (East Buchanan), Audrie Helmrichs, jr. (Edgewood- Colesburg) and Bianka Ronnebaum, so. (Maquoketa Valley).
Earning second-team All-TRC West division honors with Guerrero and Zaruba were: Bailee Weber, jr. (Central City), Ally Olmstead, jr. (Alburnett), Averiel Brady, sr. (East Buchanan), Eden Brady, jr. (East Buchanan), Ellie Flanagan, sr. (North Linn) and Haley Ronnebaum, jr. (Maquoketa Valley).
Being named honorable mention selections with March were: Elise Ware, sr. (North Linn), Savannah Caves, jr. (Alburnett), Lexi Dietiker, fr. (Central City), Kreighton Peck, fr. (East Buchanan), Addy Kirby, sr. (Edgewood-Colesburg), Grace Richter, fr. (Maquoketa Valley) and Savana Mesplay, sr. (Starmont).
North Linn’s Kurt was named the Tri-Rivers Conference West division Player of the Year after a season that saw her finish among league leaders in scoring (17.1 points per game), assists (4.4) and steals (4.0).
North Linn’s Ben Wheatland claimed another Tri-Rivers Conference West division Coach of the Year honor guiding the Lynx to a perfect 14-0 league record and conference championship.