CEDAR RAPIDS
As two of the top teams in the state, most expected class 1A fourth-ranked Springville and class 2A second-ranked Nodaway Valley to do battle for four intense quarters while competing at the prestigious Rivalry Saturday event held on the Kirkwood Community College campus in Cedar Rapids Saturday, Nov. 27.
Organizers didn’t exactly get what they bargained for.
Oriole fans however, certainly did, as Springville made a huge early season statement crushing the talented Wolverines with a non-stop torrent of offensive and defensive pressure.
“I’m not sure too many people expected a performance like that from us,” said Springville girls basketball coach Christina Zaruba, as her team never allowed Nodaway Valley even a glimpse of hope cruising to an 88-53 rout that was pretty much over three-minutes after the game’s opening tip.
“Even I was a little surprised by the ease at which we were able to get our lead and then build on it all game long. We didn’t look like a team playing their second game of the season. We looked like a team that is capable of accomplishing a lot of amazing things this season, and that was a lot of fun to watch.”
Ironically, the event got off to an ominous start as the Oriole girls locked themselves out of their own locker room before the start of the game, but then proceeded to lock down Nodaway Valley once on the court with a phenomenal display of defensive pressure that forced Wolverine head coach Brian Eisbach to call a timeout a mere 45-seconds into the contest.
It wouldn’t matter. Nothing would matter as the Orioles played like a team possessed.
The Orioles (2-0, 1-0) just continued the onslaught racing to a 14-4 lead three-minutes into the game before Nodaway Valley had their most productive run closing to within six points at 19-13 with the first quarter clock winding down.
It would be as close as the Wolverines would get all game long.
Springville’s Morgan Nachazel opened the second quarter with a free throw and a field goal and the Orioles had their double-digit lead back (24-13) sparking a huge 19-2 spurt that blew the game wide open with Lauren Wilson absolutely taking control of the contest.
Wilson tore through the Nodaway Valley defense and went on a personal 8-0 run of her very own as Springville pushed their lead to 32-13 before drilling a 3-pointer with 20-seconds remaining in the half that wrapped a personal 13-point second stanza, and had the Orioles in complete command at the halftime break leading 49-29.
The second half was pretty much anticlimactic, though Oriole fans enjoyed every second as Springville maintained their 20-plus point lead throughout, and even stretched it to 35 when Lily Clark scored a basket with 41.1-seconds remaining, starting the continuous clock against 2A’s second-ranked team.
The story of the game however was Wilson, who showed off her dazzling all-around skills finishing with a game-high 33 points on 14-of-22 shooting from the field, 4-of-9 from beyond the arc and added 10 rebounds, eight blocked shots and six assists.,
The 33 points just missed a Rivalry Saturday scoring record.
“There’s nothing about Lauren that surprises me,” Zaruba said. “She is blessed with so much talent, to see her come out here and show that on this big stage was really fun to watch.”
March came through with 16 points off the bench while Nachazel added 12 more for the Oriole girls. Stamp scored nine points while Nealman finished with eight points and a team-best seven assists. Matus tallied five steals as Springville’s ball-hawking defense forced 24 Wolverine turnovers.
The Orioles opened the 2021-22 campaign on the road at rival Central City Tuesday, Nov. 23, and against a much-improved Wildcat team, still managed to roll to a thoroughly dominating 71-27 victory.
Both teams struggled to put the ball through the hoop during the game’s opening five-minute stretch as Springville led just 2-0 with before the flood gates opened.
The Orioles finished the opening quarter going on an amazing 19-7 run as the visitors led 21-9 at the horn before keeping the spurt going in the second stanza as well leading 42-15 at the half.
No Wildcat defender had an answer for Wilson, who tallied 13 of her game-high 18 points in the first two quarters.
Springville’s offense continued to flow coming out of the break as well pouring in 20 third quarter points as the visitors led 62-22 heading into the final frame.
The Orioles shot a solid 46-percent from the field as Nachazel added 15 points while Nealman also reached double-figures with 10.
The Springville defense was every bit as impressive as the offense limiting Central City to just 25-percent shooting.
“The nice stat that will help this season is we had 18 points off the bench,” said Zaruba, as March (8 points), Ashlynne Zaruba (5), Kennedy Moore (3) and Kailee Jacobs (2) all contributed.
“Defensively, we held (Central City’s) Sara Reid to eight points with great defense from Lauren and the rest of the team.”