EDGEWOOD
Getting every player on the roster out onto the court and systematically controlling every aspect of the game has been the calling card for the Springville girls’ basketball team so far this season.
And it was again Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Edgewood-Colesburg, where the Orioles saw some individual history made in a lopsided 74-36 victory over the host Vikings.
“Morgan Nachazel scored her 1,000th career point against Ed-Co,” said Springville girls basketball coach Christina Zaruba as Nachazel joins her sister Mikayla (the school’s all-time leading scorer) in the Orioles’ rare 1,000-point club.
“We played pretty consistent throughout the whole game. We were very tough defensively holding them to just 19 points in the first half, and we shot it well, too.”
Springville, ranked fourth in the state in class 1A, dominated from the start racing to a 21-10 first quarter lead that saw Lauren Wilson score seven of her team-best 18 overall points in the stretch before Nachazel got hot tallying seven points in the eight-minute second quarter stretch as the Orioles (10-0, 3-0) went on a 20-9 spurt to lead 41-19 at the half.
The second two quarters would play out much like the first, with more Springville dominance though the Viking offense had its best quarter of the contest equaling the Orioles scoring 23 points in the third.
Even while emptying her bench, Zaruba got impressive of production as Springville went on a 19-4 run to close the contest.
“We had a nice passing game with 21 assists and continue to dominate inside the paint,” Zaruba said. “We had 14 points off our bench, too.”
Wilson added eight rebounds and five blocked shots to go with her 18 points while Nachazel finished with 15, which include a trio of treys. Savannah Nealman added 14 points while Hannah March paced the outstanding bench performances coming through with six points while Ashlynne Zaruba also came off the bench to tally five assists.
The road show continued at Alburnett Friday, Dec. 17, as did the Oriole blowouts, who pulled away from a close game at the half to eventually take a 63-35 final against the host Pirates.
“We had a very slow start to the game,” said Zaruba, as her team led just 2-0 more than three-minutes into the contest and were up just 25-18 at the half.
“We were getting some good looks but nothing seemed to be falling. We went into the half and talked about needing to continue to shoot and our shots would start to drop. Not to give up on ourselves and continue to push forward.”
Zaruba had absolutely nothing to worry about.
Springville came out on fire in the third quarter as Wilson, who had already accounted for 12 of her game-high 28 points in the first half, exploded in the third quarter tallying 13 more keying a 22-11 run that gave the Orioles some separation from the Pirates.
In the final frame, they’d only extend it pushing their lead to nearly 30 before settling for the 28-point final.
“At the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth our shots were starting to fall,” Zaruba said. “Defensively, we still continue to stop others from scoring and taking care of the ball, and again we got great contributions off the bench.”
Nachazel added nine points for the visitors while Zaruba came off the bench to score six. Nealman also added six while Alivia Hoyt, another role player, scored four.