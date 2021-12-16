SPRINGVILLE
It’s something not too many basketball teams can boast during the course of a season, or even a career actually.
Playing the game to near perfect levels.
If there was ever a case that could be made for using that rare word ‘perfection’, Tuesday, Dec. 7, might have been it when the class 1A fourth-ranked Springville girls’ basketball team hosted a struggling Cedar Valley Christian team.
“We tried to not let things get too crazy out of control, I felt for Cedar Valley Christian. No one likes to be on that end of things,” said Oriole girls basketball coach Christina Zaruba, as her team absolutely dominated every aspect of the game in what ended as a huge 83-6 victory that believe it or not, wasn’t even that close.
“We’re a very skilled defensive team and when we run our offense we can really get going. Against CVC were able to do just about anything we wanted to needed to do, but the good news was we were able to get everyone out onto the floor and just about got everyone into the scorebook, too.”
Springville (8-0, 1-0) wasted no time in taking control jumping to a 28-1 first quarter lead that stretched to an amazing 58-1 count at the halftime horn.
Superstar senior Lauren Wilson was completely unstoppable, scoring 28 of her game-high 30 points in the opening two quarters.
“We did set some goals coming into this game,” Zaruba said. “We wanted under 10 turnovers and we accomplished that and we wanted at least 50 points in the paint and we scored 66 there. That, and we were able to take care of this game within the first four minutes which allowed us to get 12 girls into the scorebook, which was really great for them.”
Wilson was not only a scoring machine, but she also grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out five assists.
The lopsided wins continued in Wyoming Friday, Dec. 9, with a 74-35 victory over a scrappy Midland team.
But it sure didn’t start out that way.
The Eagles raced to a 5-0 lead early on and played right with Springville through the game’s opening eight-minute stretch before the Orioles restored order in the second stanza then controlled the final two quarters.
“Midland’s defense was good,” Zaruba said. “They packed the middle and we had to figure some things out as far a spacing went. Once we made Midland open up the lane a bit, we were able to get things back under control.”
Springville led just 16-9 after one quarter but used a 21-11 second quarter spurt to take a 37-20 advantage in the half.
From there, it was all Orioles who exploded on a 31-6 third quarter run that blew the game wide open leading 68-26 with one quarter yet to be played.
“Midland face-guarded Morgan (Nachazel) and I thought she did a great job of not forcing her offense, but she instead found her teammates,” Zaruba said. “That’s the trait of a real leader, and Morgan showed that she can help this team other than just scoring. She’s a complete player.”
Wilson led the visitors scoring 18 points, 13 of which came in the opening half while Savannah Nealman added 14 more. Nachazel still managed 12 points, 11 of which came in the second half.
“I was really impressed with the game Savannah was able to put together too,” Zaruba said. “She showed she could score from inside and out, and is a real match-up problem for opposing defenses.”
The busy week wrapped back at home for the Oriole girls, with a hard-fought 70-48 victory over a solid Clinton Prince of Peace team Saturday, Dec. 11.
“We struggled to finish around the rim in the early going as Prince of Peace has some big girls down low, and we’re not the most physical team,” said Zaruba, as her team trailed 12-10 after one quarter of play before rallying in the second stanza.
“We were hitting 3’s early so we rolled with that for a while. That’s not something we normally do, but it was working so why change what’s working.”
Ashlynne Zaruba drilled three first half treys keying the Orioles run to the halftime break leading 35-21 while Nachazel, Wilson, Nealman and Grace Matus all connected from beyond the arc in the first half as well.
The second two quarters saw the hosts get back to their usual game of attacking the rim, and Springville stretched their lead to 26 points (56-30) by the third quarter horn.
“We played more zone in this game that we have this year too, mainly because of them being so much bigger than us,” Zaruba said. “I will admit though, it was nice to be able to play a closer game and have the girls work for all four quarters. We’re going to need them to get used to that pretty soon here, because so far this season they haven’t had to do that.”
The Orioles drilled 10 total treys in the game led by three each from Zaruba and Matus as Wilson topped all scorers with 22 points while adding seven rebounds and seven blocked shots. Nachazel chipped in with 14 points while Zaruba added a career-high 12.