WYOMING
Through the first four minutes of their contest at Midland Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Springville girls’ basketball team struggled mightily to put the ball through the hoop.
That was the bad news.
The good news? The Oriole defense had yet to allow the host Eagles to score a basket either, and through four minutes of play the visitors led just 2-0 in a game that appeared devoid of offensive theatrics.
That however, would change very quickly.
All of a sudden, the game would miraculously turn into a Springville masterpiece.
And it was Rowan Jacobi and Molly Stamp who turned the tide.
“It certainly wasn’t pretty early on,” said Oriole girls basketball coach Christina Zaruba, as once her team started putting the ball through the hoop, they never stopped rolling to a 71-33 triumph over Midland.
“I felt like we couldn’t hit a field to save our lives there for a while. Then once we got going, Midland couldn’t stop us.”
And it was Jacobi and Stamp doing the damage providing a powerful paint presence as the pair keyed an 11-2 run to end the opening frame leading 13-2 before a 13-7 spurt in the second stanza had the visitors leading 26-9 at the break.
“We moved the ball really well all night long and only had 11 turnovers, one of our better performances of the season,” Zaruba said. “We didn’t score at a particularly good clip in the first half, but we really shot lights out in the third quarter and blew the game open.”
And again, it was Jacobi and Stamp who the Eagles simply had no answer for, as the two combined to score 32 points in the game, with 18 coming from Jacobi, including 12 in the second half as the Orioles (10-4, 7-2) went on a game-changing 27-12 third quarter run.
Stamp added 14 points while Hannah March chipped in with eight more. Kennady Breitfelder and Isabel Guerrero added seven points each as nine different Springville girls notched their names into the scorebook helping the Orioles to their second-highest point total of the season (75 vs. East Buchanan Dec. 9, being the most).
“After the way the game started, I would have never thought we’d have a chance at shooting 50-percent from the field, but that’s the way things ended for us,” Zaruba said. “We did a good job of adjusting when our outside shots weren’t falling, so we started getting looks inside and Rowan and Molly just took the game over.”
Jacobi added eight rebounds while Stamp tallied seven boards, four assists and four blocked shots. Guerrero dished out a team-best five assists.
Springville looked to exact a little revenge on Tri-Rivers Conference rival and class 1A third-ranked North Linn Friday, Jan. 13, and for two quarters played the part too, shocking the visiting Lynx holding a 25-24 advantage.
“Our defense was outstanding and kept us in this game all the way through,” said Zaruba, as the Lynx would rally over the game’s final two quarters and escape Springville with a hard-fought 59-44 victory, completing the season-sweep.
“North Linn’s press didn’t faze us as much as it did the first time we played them, but we sure gave ourselves and chance, and I think we might have had North Linn fans a little nervous there for a while. I’m guessing they were expecting a game much like the first one (a 79-38 Oriole loss in Troy Mills back on Dec. 2), and that just never happened. We made them work for everything they got.”
Stamp, Jacobi, Guerrero and Kennedy Moore sparked the hot Springville start as the hosts led 14-12 after one quarter and 25-24 at the break.
Coming out of the half is where momentum completely flipped, and the Lynx took control.
“We just didn’t have enough gusto coming out of the half,” Zaruba said. “North Linn made some good halftime adjustments, but I think now, with the way we played North Linn, our kids now understand they can play right with a team of their caliber. We can play with anyone when we have the right mindset.”
North Linn went on a game-changing 18-4 third quarter spurt and led 42-29 with just one quarter remaining to be played.
Stamp, Guerrero and Jacobi all led the Oriole offensive effort scoring 10 points each as the team shot a solid 45-percent from the field against a talented Lynx defense. Jacobi finished with a double-double adding 12 rebounds. Stamp was huge in the paint blocking six North Linn shots to go with seven rebounds. Guerrero dished out four assists while March had three steals.