SPRINGVILLE
When you hear the name ‘Springville’ mentioned even in casual non-sports conversations, for many in and around eastern Iowa, the immediate reaction that pops to mind is high school state championships.
The Orioles, over the last 10-plus years, have been one of the most dominant girls’ basketball programs in the entire state, regardless of class, winning four titles, including three in a row from 2016-2018.
Another could quite possibly be in the offing this winter.
Since that mind-boggling run, Springville has reached the state tournament two of the last three seasons, including a berth last winter that ended a 21-5 campaign overall and 10-4 mark in Tri-Rivers Conference West division action in the absolutely loaded division that also included powerhouse programs Maquoketa Valley and North Linn.
As the Oriole girls prepare for what most expect will be another phenomenal run through the 2021-22 regular and post-seasons, as the team amazingly returns almost their entire roster this winter, head coach Christina Zaruba knows exactly where the strengths of the team lie.
Two words. Letter winners.
And there’s a lot of them.
“The entire starting five will be returning this season with some state tournament experience from last year’s class 1A quarter-final,” said Zaruba, who welcomes back starters in seniors Lauren Wilson, Grace Matus, Morgan Nachazel and Savannah Nealman as well as junior Molly Stamp.
“We put up quite a fight and shocked many people at the state tournament only to lose to No. 1 seed Bishop Garrigan in the first round. We have a first-team All-State player returning (Wilson) and four girls who attained first and second-team All-Conference honors.”
Not only does the program return letter winners in the entire starting five, but also add experience with letter winners in Hannah March, Isabel Guererro, Ashlynne Zaruba, Liz Blakely, Kennady Breitfelder, Alivia Hoyt and Kennedy Moore. Lily Clark and Kailee Jacobs only add to the incredible depth this team already possesses this season.
As loaded as the Orioles are this winter, the offense, and defense, runs through Wilson, who has already committed to D-II Concordia University-St. Paul, but would like nothing better than to end her high school career with a coveted state championship.
“Lauren returns with a ton of experience starting varsity as a freshman and possessing tremendous athletic ability,” said Zaruba, as Wilson led the team in scoring (17.5), rebounding (10.1), assists (3.8) and blocked shots (3.5) last winter all while shooting 51-percent from the field.
“She set the school-record for career blocked shots and is on pace to set the record for all-time points scored in a career for Springville. Lauren is an offensive threat whether she is close to the basket or away from it. She draws a lot of defensive attention leaving many of her teammates with open scoring opportunities. Lauren is a leader on the court, team captain, a great scorer, excellent passer and defensive threat.”
Nachazel returns after a 2020-21 campaign that saw her score 12.3 points per game and tied for top honors with 2.5 steals helping the team average an impressive 13.5 of them a night last season.
“Morgan is another senior who started as a freshman and returns with a ton of court and shooting experience,” Zaruba said. “She is sitting third all-time in 3-pointers made in a career and is teetering close to attaining 1,000 career points.
“Morgan and Lauren have been playing together since grade school and instinctively find each other on the court for easy baskets. Morgan is always a threat to shoot and is an offensive threat from behind the arc.”
Matus, another team captain who scored at a 6.7 points per game clip last season, has run the show for the Oriole offense each of the past three years from the point guard position and also heads the press that defensively has caused havoc for opposing offenses.
“Grace is the team’s main ball handler who will bring it up the floor,” Zaruba said. “She’s our floor general, directs play and drills shots from behind the 3-point line.
“Grace is poised and calm and is instrumental in breaking full-court pressure defense.”
Nealman, yet another three-year starter, added to the balanced Springville offense scoring 6.2 points a night last season and was also a key cog defensively.
“Savannah is able to adapt quickly to the different defensive adjustments we make and is often given the task of stopping the other team’s best player,” Zaruba said. “Because of her tenacity, she forces girls to get frustrated, unable to establish rhythm and the opponent’s top scorers seldom hit their average when she is assigned to guard them.”
Stamp is another all-round threat in the mold of her talented teammates and scored 6.2 points per game last winter.
“Molly is an all-around player who continues to grow both offensively and defensively,” Zaruba said. “When Molly plays center, Lauren moves out front which opens up the middle and allows Molly to drive and contribute with her good offensive power moves.”
March, Guererro and Ashlynne Zaruba will be the main weapons off the bench for the team this winter though Zaruba has complete confidence in any girl she chooses to enter the game from the sideline.
“Hannah was our all-important sixth-man last year,” Zaruba said. “She helped the team by playing aggressive defense with accurate offensive shot selection and providing much-needed breaks for the starters.”
While the Orioles were third in the Tri-Rivers West division standings last season, Zaruba hopes to make a move a little closer to the top this winter.
But it won’t be easy.
“The Tri-Rivers Conference could be interesting this season,” she said. “North Linn has always been strong in tradition and possess young, quick players who will pressure and challenge their opponents. Maquoketa Valley lost several key players, but those remaining always put forth a lot of fight.”
Zaruba also counts East Buchanan and Central City as teams to watch in the West division race.
“Our ultimate goal is a return trip to the state tournament in March,” she said. “To attain that lofty goal we have a lot of work to be done between now and then.”
When it comes to Springville girls’ basketball, state is the goal. And 2021-22 is no different. Tradition never graduates.