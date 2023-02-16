Playing some of their best basketball down the home stretch of the season, the Springville girls wanted nothing more than to create a little momentum heading into the class 1A regional playoffs later in the week than by posting a big victory in their 2022-23 regular season finale Monday, Feb. 6, hosting Iowa Valley.
After a bit of a slow start, the Orioles were able to do exactly that in what ended as a 69-37 rout.
“We spend the first few minutes of the first quarter trying to figure out Iowa Valley’s defense, and once we got that done, we were fine and pretty much able to play the way we usually like to with lots of defensive pressure and attacking the basket on the offense end,” said Springville girls basketball coach Christina Zaruba, as her team took an 18-8 first quarter lead and never looked back in what ended as a 32-point blowout.
“We took the shots we wanted, and for the most part were able to make them, too. Like we’ve been pretty much all season long, we were very balanced offensively, which also made things tough on Iowa Valley.”
Springville (17-4) closed the opening quarter on a 14-2 run to take an 18-8 lead into the second stanza, where both teams really upped the offense scoring a combined 34 points with the Orioles going on a 20-14 run to lead 38-22 at the half.
It would be as close as the Tigers would get the rest of the way.
“I think we showed that our conference is way better than Iowa Valley’s,” Zaruba said. “That’s something that gets overlooked sometimes, but when you look at the scores, it becomes pretty obvious, and tonight was another example of that.”
Springville blew the game open in the third quarter going on an 18-7 run to lead 56-29 with just eight minutes remaining to be played.
While eight different girls notched their names into the Oriole scorebook, Iowa Valley simply had no answer for Springville freshman Rowan Jacobi who was dominant scoring a game-high 23 points (11 in the first half and 12 in the second) while she also ripped down 11 rebounds in her sensational double-double performance. Isabel Guerrero added 10 points while Molly Stamp, Hannah March and Ashlynne Zaruba all chipped in with nine points for the hosts.
Stamp also had a phenomenal all-around game tallying nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocked shots to her totals.
But it wasn’t just offense that keyed the win, the Oriole defense limited the Tigers to a mere 25-percent shooting overall and 0-of-5 mark from 3-point land.
“This is the kind of game we wanted heading into the post-season,” Zaruba said. “Now it’s time to do what we do in the playoffs. Play some of our best basketball on the biggest stages.”