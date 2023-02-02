SPRINGVILLE
A senior-laden team wanted nothing more than to make Senior Night special Friday, Jan. 27, and against a winless Starmont team coming to town, fans liked the odds for their Springville basketball girls.
So did head coach Christina Zaruba.
“I wanted to schedule our Senior Night as a game that would allow all of our seniors to see the floor, and a lot of it,” said Zaruba, as her plan played out perfectly as the Orioles cruised to a 65-18 rout over the Stars, allowing all eight Springville seniors to not only see plenty of action, but also register their names into the scoring column.
“When every senior can score on Senior Night, that’s something special, and we were able to have a pretty special one Friday night.”
One of those seniors however, made a loud statement, as Molly Stamp poured in a game-high and career-high 22 points as the Orioles (14-4, 11-2) raced to a 21-3 first quarter lead as Stamp tallied eight points in the stretch before the hosts added 15 second quarter points, with Stamp pouring in seven more as Springville led 36-9 at the half.
“Starmont just had no answer for Molly,” Zaruba said. “She was pretty much able to do just about anything she wanted and had 15 of her 22 points in the first two quarters. It was great to see everyone get into the action though, which has been something this team has been able to consistently do all season long. From game-to-game, we never know who is going to be the one to go off.”
The Orioles led 50-15 through three frames as not only did Stamp score points, but senior classmates Ashlynne Zaruba (9 points), Isabel Guerrero (7), Alivia Hoyt (5), Kennady Breitfelder (2), Lily Clark (2), Emmie Ripple (2) and Morgan Schwiebert (2) all were able to put the basketball through the hoop, to the joy of the huge home crowd.
Freshman Rowan Jacobi added nine points while junior Hannah March chipped in with five more.
The week started with a tough road test at Maquoketa Valley Tuesday, Jan. 24, where some late free throws from March provided the margin of victory in a thrilling 44-43 final.
“Winning at Maquoketa Valley is always tough, and tonight was no different,” Zaruba said. “With the way we played in the second quarter I had hoped we would have been able to make it not quite as exciting there at the end, but Hannah came through when we needed her to and we were able to complete the season-sweep of the Wildcats, something else that has been pretty tough to do over the years.”
After the host Wildcats used a 13-5 run to close the opening quarter with a 13-10 lead, Springville was able to flip the script going on a huge 15-4 second quarter spurt to take a 25-17 advantage into the halftime break.
“We really struggled to score in the third quarter and early on in the fourth,” Zaruba said. “Kennady, Isabel, Rowan and Alivia all hit some big shots for us and then we did what we needed to do down the stretch to get the ‘W’.
Trailing 43-42 with just 17-seconds remaining, March went to the charity stripe and calmly knocked down both shots to give her team a one-point lead.
Now the Orioles would need to defend.
They got the job done again.
“We made the plays when we had to make them,” Zaruba said. “It may have not been pretty at times, but a win is a win and we’ll take it.”
Springville also had to work through some serious foul trouble for Jacobi, who played a mere nine-minutes in the game, as well as Breitfelder.
“Kennedy Moore and Alivia really stepped up and played huge off the bench,” Zaruba said. “We don’t win this game without them.”
March had a huge night leading the Orioles scoring 14 points while Zaruba added nine more drilling a pair of 3-point baskets. Guerrero added seven points, four steals and three assists.
“Our girls just never stop playing, no matter the situation,” Zaruba said. “They also finish games no matter what, and showed that again with a great effort in a very tough place to play.”