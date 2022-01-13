SPRINGVILLE
Coming into their contest against a one-win Starmont team, Springville girls’ basketball fans were fairly confident their fourth-ranked Orioles would be able to win in their first game back from the holiday break Tuesday, Jan. 4.
There was one thing they didn’t expect however, and that was a program-record performance from senior superstar Lauren Wilson.
Well, surprise-surprise Springville fans, who received a late Christmas present and witnessed Wilson’s run to an Oriole single-game record 40 points against the Stars.
The total topped the 37-point effort previously set by Wilson’s cousin Rylee Menster four years ago.
Wilson pretty much did whatever she wanted against the Stars who struggled to slow not only her, but any Springville girl all night long as the hosts raced to a huge 28-6 first quarter lead keyed by 17 points from Wilson in the game’s opening eight-minute stretch.
As Springville (12-1, 5-1) led 51-8 at the half, Wilson had poured in an amazing 28 points.
Without even playing in the fourth quarter, Wilson topped the single-game school record with 12 more points in the third quarter and ended the night going 15-of-22 from the field overall, 1-of-3 from 3-point land and 9-of-11 from the free throw line. Oh, she also added 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocked shots to her phenomenal stat-line.
Ashlynne Zaruba added a 14-point night that also saw her connect for four 3-point baskets on a mere five attempts.
The Orioles stayed at home Friday, Jan. 7, and playing the state’s biggest game of the night against fifth-ranked North Linn, the Springville girls dropped their first game of the 2021-22 campaign in a 63-51 final against a loaded Lynx squad.
The hosts got off to a solid start leading 5-2 early on before settling for a 16-13 deficit at the first horn as Zaruba, Wilson and Hannah March all hit clutch baskets in the game’s all-important opening eight-minute stretch.
Things stayed tight in the second stanza as well, as the Orioles trailed just 20-17 with three-minutes remaining in the half before the Lynx closed on a 9-3 spurt to take a 29-20 advantage at the break.
The Orioles would struggle to get the game much closer the rest of the way as Zaruba, Wilson, Grace Matus, Savannah Nealman and Morgan Nachazel all drilled clutch second half treys to try and keep the hosts within striking range, but after each and every shot, North Linn had an answer.
Wilson finished with a game-high 23 points while Zaruba added seven more. Nachazel, nursing a sore ankle that forced her to miss the Starmont game, chipped in with six points.