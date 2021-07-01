SPRINGVILLE
As one of the most versatile players in the state of Iowa in class 1A, Springville senior to-be Lauren Wilson has been highly coveted by area colleges hoping to be able to convince the All-State Oriole superstar to continue her basketball education with their program.
Thursday, June 24, Wilson let the world know what program that would be.
“I’m excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and basketball career at Concordia St. Paul,” said Wilson who voiced her pledge via Twitter and will head north of the Iowa border just like former Springville standouts Mikayla Nachazel and Rylee Menster (Wilson’s cousin), who will be seniors with the Minnesota State women’s basketball team in Mankato this winter.
“I want to thank my coaches, teammates, family and friends for all the continuous support and helping me reach this opportunity. Go Golden Bears.”
Wilson, a phenomenal 6-foot superstar capable of playing any position on the floor at the high school level, most likely will play a forward position with Division-II Concordia team when she arrives on campus for the 2022-2023 campaign.
“During the recruitment process the coaches thought that’s where I would probably play, but we’ll see once I get there, I’ve got some parts of my game I’d like to improve before I make the jump to the college level,” Wilson said. “Concordia has a good program and I’m just hoping to go there and help them to continue winning by improving my 3-point shot over the next year and just trying to become a better overall player.”
Wilson’s overall game was outstanding last winter when she helped guide the Orioles back to the state tournament averaging 17.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game as a double-double machine. She also led the team in assists (3.8) and blocked shots (3.5) displaying a skill-set unlike most 6-foot players in the area.
“It’ll be different in college, and I’m going to have to improve,” she said. “I want to become more consistent with my 3-point shot than I have been the last three years.”
Wilson also visited D-III programs in Coe, Clarke and Buena Vista as well as NAIA Mount Mercy University.
“I really enjoyed all my visits, but in the end, it was the coaching staff at Concordia that stood out the most to me,” Wilson said. “They were so nice, and I knew right away that they were my top choice.”
Wilson still visited Coe and Buena Vista after her trip to St. Paul, Minnesota on June 6, but said she knew where she wanted to play the next four years after talking with the Golden Bears’ coaching staff.
“I think playing for Coach (Amanda) Johnson is going to be a lot of fun,” she said. “The entire staff was great. I don’t think I saw a staff quite like theirs during any visit I made. The other coaching staffs were very good, but Concordia’s was far and away the best and, in the end, made my decision pretty easy.”
Wilson’s Concordia St. Paul team is a member of the same league that Nachazel and Menster’s Minnesota State team plays in, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, though the former Oriole and current Maverick stars would have to opt for an extra COVID year if they were to play Wilson in 2022-23.
“Last I knew neither Rylee or Mikayla were going to play that extra year,” Wilson said. “It would be pretty cool if they did though. Three Springville girls all on the court at the same time at the college level would be special.”
Wilson will also be just a few minutes away from yet another classmate playing a collegiate sport.
“Libby Moore will only be five-minutes away from Concordia too, playing softball for Augsburg,” said Wilson, as Augsburg, where Moore will attend college this fall, is located in Minneapolis.
“It also helps that Concordia is only four hours from home, so my family should be able to make plenty of games too.”