SPRINGVILLE
The dust had barely settled on all the talk from Lauren Wilson’s Springville single-game school-record 40-point performance Jan. 4, against Starmont, when the Oriole senior superstar went back to work just 10 days later hosting Central City Friday, Jan. 14.
And work she did, to record-setting levels yet again.
Levels even Wilson herself didn’t know were possible.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think scoring 50 points in a single game was something that I could accomplish,” said Wilson, who hit the 50 number exactly going an amazing 22-of-33 from the field (including 3-of-5 from 3-point range) and 3-of-6 from the free throw line in guiding the class 1A fifth-ranked Springville girls to a 72-47 triumph over the rival Wildcats.
“We went into a 1-3-1 trap defense and Molly (Stamp) would get the steal and pass the basketball to me for the lay-up. I bet we did that 10 different times, and that really allowed me to score a lot of points real fast. Otherwise, my teammates did a great job of finding me in the right situations to score. It was just one of those nights. I can’t explain how quickly it happened after scoring 40 just a week earlier, but sometimes things just come together like that, and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches believing in me. Everyone was so supportive and I didn’t want to let any of them down.”
In fact, it was Wilson who raised them up scoring 50 of the Orioles’ 72 total points in the game tallying 15 in the first quarter, 12 in the second, 16 in the third and seven in the fourth.
“Lauren absolutely dominated,” said Springville girls basketball coach Christina Zaruba, as her team led 24-14 after one fast-paced quarter and 43-30 at the half.
“Just a phenomenal game, and honestly I didn’t even notice what she was doing. Everything was coming within the flow of the offense and from the turnovers we were able to force on defense. Yes, I knew she was scoring just about at will, but I didn’t know she was approaching breaking the school-record again, not to mention put up 50 points.”
Springville (14-1, 7-1) stretched their lead to more than 20 points in the third quarter ending with a 65-40 advantage at the horn.
“Coming into this game I was nervous about playing Central City,” Zaruba said. “They are a solid team with a very good player in Sara Reid, and I knew we were going to have to play a good game on both ends of the court to win, and we were able to do that. Lauren pretty much shut Reid down and Central City just had no answer for Lauren on offense.
“It really was an amazing night.”
Wilson, who Zaruba announced was named to the prestigious McDonald’s All-American team, added 14 rebounds and four steals to her mind-boggling stat-line.
Wilson is one of just five Iowans nominated for the McDonald’s All-American team joining Cedar Rapids Washington’s Hannah Stuelke, Central DeWitt’s Taylor Veach, Johnston’s Jada Gyamfi and Waterloo West’s Brooklynn Smith. The All-American game will be held in March inside Wintrust Arena, home of the 2021 WNBA champion Chicago Sky.
Morgan Nachazel added 10 points for the Orioles drilling a pair from beyond the 3-point arc.
Wilson is also a mere 18 points shy of setting the Springville girls’ basketball career scoring record, currently held by Mikayla Nachazel.
The Orioles opened their week on the road at Maquoketa Valley Tuesday, Jan. 11, and through a rough and tumble contest with the scrappy Wildcats, were able to pull away for a 56-36 victory.
“Maquoketa Valley wanted to make this a very slow-paced game, and they were able to do a very good job of that early on,” Zaruba said. “We like to get out and run and sometimes get frustrated when we can’t do that, but we were able to stay patient and run our stuff and pretty much held the lead all game long.”
Three-pointers by Nachazel, Ashlynne Zaruba and Hannah March sparked the Orioles to a 13-11 first quarter lead before Wilson and Zaruba helped the visitors push their advantage to seven points (25-18) at the half.
The Orioles were able to get out a run a little more in the third quarter, ending the stretch with a 39-24 lead before pushing the advantage out to 20 by the final horn as Savannah Nealman, Wilson and Nachazel all began to take control.
“I never really felt like this game was in any danger, it just took us a while to finally get more comfortable out there and with the way Maquoketa Valley wanted to play,” Zaruba said. “In the fourth quarter we were able to get our stuff going and open it up.”
Nachazel led all Oriole scorers coming through with 15 points while Wilson added 13 and Zaruba 11 as the visitors shot 47-percent from the field and assisted on 14 of their 22 made baskets.