SPRINGVILLE
It was four years ago when the Springville girls’ basketball program graduated one of the greatest senior classes in state history.
Most had no doubt the powerful Oriole program was going to take a bit of a dip from their lofty state tournament status with a mostly freshman-laden team coming in for the 2018-2019 campaign.
They would be proven wrong.
Those freshmen were Lauren Wilson, Morgan Nachazel, Savannah Nealman and Grace Matus who helped guide Springville right back to the state tournament in 2019, and four years later and two more state tournament berths, they now also graduate the program with role playing classmates Kailee Jacobs and Liz Blakely as one of the all-time great classes.
Tradition never graduates in Springville, and Oriole tradition is state tournament basketball.
Seven trips to play on the Wells Fargo Arena floor in the last eight years more than cements that fact.
“This group of seniors will definitely be missed,” said Springville girls’ basketball coach Christina Zaruba, as the 2021-22 Oriole basketball campaign just about played to script winning the Tri-Rivers Conference West division championship and making yet another state tournament appearance finishing off a phenomenal 23-2 run and 13-1 ledger within Tri-Rivers West division play.
“I have been with these seniors all four years and have really seen the ups and downs of their growth. They are a good group of kids who had moments of excellent and heart and love for the game.”
The only hiccup of that was essentially a dream season for the Oriole girls?
“We wanted to win a game at the state tournament,” said Wilson, who earned multiple first-team All-State honors after a season that saw the senior average an amazing 24.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.3 blocked shots, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game all while shooting a blistering 59-percent from the field and 42-percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
“We’re still happy with everything we accomplished during the course of our careers, but making it to the state tournament three times in four years and losing in the first-round each time was not what we were hoping for. It’s just that one piece to the puzzle that was missing, and one that we as seniors, really wanted this fill year.”
Regardless of the state tournament loss, the Orioles were simply amazing this past winter, and it didn’t take long for the rest of the state to find out just how good this 2021-22 team was going to be.
“Of course it was a dream season for us and most everyone wants to end up where we ended up,” Zaruba said. “But I enjoy living in the moment game-by-game. I was thrilled and excited to get our first win over North Linn which allowed us to share the conference title, but the game that I felt truly showed people what we were capable of was our second game of the season against Nodaway Valley.
“We were very universal and played so well together getting contributions from so many people, and at that moment I knew we were going to have a fun ride throughout this season.”
Springville completely dominated the second-ranked class 2A program rolling to an 88-53 rout that would just foreshadow what the rest of the campaign was going to be like for the Oriole girls.
Springville started the season with 12 straight wins before North Linn came to town and left with a 63-51 win.
About a month later, in Troy Mills, the Orioles avenged the loss handing the Lynx a 63-57 setback.
A month after that, Springville suffered their second setback of the season to North Linn (58-56), this one a season-ender in the quarter-final round at the class 1A state tournament in Des Moines, ending the careers of the extremely talented senior class.
“Lauren was an overall great leader on the court and had the ability to dominate in the paint and from the outside whenever she wanted,” Zaruba said. “She was a presence when she entered the gym and the number of triple-doubles and double-doubles she had were ridiculous. Defensively, she had so many stops and blocks that no one really wanted to drive into her. She will be greatly missed, mostly for her personality of knowing when to be serious and when to have fun. She will have so much fun at Concordia-St. Paul, I can’t wait to watch her excel.”
Nachazel also earned All-State honors this past season, one that saw her score 12.2 points per game giving the team a deadly outside shooting presence.
“Morgan has the ability to shoot and shoot when open,” Zaruba said. “She has a very beautiful shot and is always willing to put in the time to get some shots up. Her offensive ability will be missed next year as she continued to improve her game and looked for the open person when she wasn’t open to shoot.”
Nealman was another one of the Orioles’ defensive stoppers who could also provide offense when needed.
“Savannah was our defensive specialist,” Zaruba said. “She really stepped up her game and most players were hoping she wouldn’t be guarding them with how aggressive she was about playing defense.”
Matus, a two-time team captain, was another 3-point threat Zaruba could look to for huge hoops, as well as being tenacious on the defensive end of the floor.
“Grace is one of the hardest working kids I know,” Zaruba said. “She puts in the time and continues to do what she needs to do to improve. She was a leader on and off the court who exemplifies great character. She controlled games by taking over and controlling the ball and running the offense. Defensively, she will be hard shoes to fill as she was very aggressive and a great hustler on both ends.”
Blakely and Jacobs added depth as role players over the last four years.
“Liz was a great leader and supporter of everyone,” Zaruba said. “She was a kid who worked hard in practice and gave it her all to continue to push her peers to work hard.
“Kailee came a long way throughout her career. She contributed a lot of scoring and some great footwork on the JV side of things. She was also a positive supporter on the bench helping create a great atmosphere.”
Much like what was being asked four years ago, can the Springville program recover from such a massive loss of talented seniors?
Zaruba sure thinks they can anyway.
“We’re going to be just fine next year,” said Zaruba, who returns one starter in Molly Stamp as well as key bench players in Hannah March, Ashlynne Zaruba, Kennady Breitfelder and Isabel Guerrero. Role players Lily Clark, Alivia Hoyt, Emerson Ripple, Kennedy Moore, Carsyn Clothier, Laurel Schaul and Morgan Schwiebert also return.
“We will be a team that will hopefully just fly under the radar next season and sneak up on people. Although we lose a lot of our scoring, these juniors (Stamp, Zaruba, Breitfelder, Guerrero, Clark, Ripple and Schwiebert) and sophomores (March, Moore, Clothier and Schaul) are hungry for the opportunity to show everyone who they are.”
The program will also welcome 6-foot, 1-inch incoming freshman Rowan Jacobi to the roster next winter.
“Rowan is coming off a knee injury and will be a wild card as to what she’s capable of doing next year,” Zaruba said. “She will have great support and encouragement with some great leaders from next year’s senior class of eight athletes.
“I’m just excited to see this group of kids shock people and show them how they are capable of playing and competing.”