CENTRAL CITY
With both of the Springville and Central City golf programs calling Meadowview Country Club as their own, who really had the advantage when the Orioles met the Wildcats in Central City Tuesday, April 19?
That apparently is a toss-up, as the boys’ and girls’ programs split triumphs on the day with the Springville boys claiming a 204-256 blowout win.
“Good to get a win for the boys,” said Oriole golf coach Austin Neuendorf, as Oriole freshman Jayce Ernzen claimed meet medalist honors with a personal-best round of 50 while teammates Dylan DeMean and Luke Jordan tied for runner-up honors with cards of 51 each.
“Dylan ultimately won runner-up with the card back but ultimately it was just nice to golf on our home course. We’re still looking to break 200 on the season, but we will hopefully get there before the end of the season.”
Grant Chrisman added a personal-best 51 for the Springville boys as well.
The Oriole girls were edged in a 220-228 final with Grace Matus leading the Springville team with a runner-up medalist and personal-best card of 46.
“This was a good challenge for our girls because Central City is a solid squad,” Neuendorf said. “It was good to see where we are at. We definitely have areas that we can improve on and cut some strokes off of that 228, but this was a good outing for us on that particular day.”
Kailee Jacobs added a personal-best 54 for the Orioles while Central City’s Bretlyn Decker topped the field firing a medalist 44.
The Springville girls hit the road Friday, April 22, and in another nail-biter, this time came out on the winning side of things taking a 216-218 decision over host East Buchanan.
Matus made it back-to-back solid performances coming through with a round of 48 that claimed meet medalist honors while Jacobs added a 52 that topped her previous best just three days earlier.
“The 216 was a team low on the season, so we were all happy with that,” Neuendorf said. “The great thing is that we can get even lower than a 216 as a team, and we’re starting to hit our stride. Abby Christiansen shot a PR with a 61 and Allie Fah had one too with her 57. Mya Koppes also shot her best round of the season with a 65 for the JV. Lots of season-bests for the girls at this meet, and we hope to build on it.”
The Oriole boys were handed a rough 156-202 setback against the host Buccaneers.
“They had six guys on their varsity squad that shot below 45,” Neuendorf said. “As a team score, it was a pretty good day for us, but East Buchanan is a really tough team. We would really like to get below 200 and I know we can do it.”
DeMean led the Springville boys on the East Buchanan course coming through with a 46, his second-best effort of the season. Ernzen and Jordan both turned in cards of 50.
East Buchanan’s Ben Hesner led all golfers with a medalist round of 38 while teammate Hayden Nelson added a 39 for runner-up honors.
“We hope to get some guys breaking 50 here in the near future so we can break 200 as a team,” Neuendorf said. “Just need to have a few guys put together some rounds on the same day.”