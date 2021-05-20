WYOMING - It’s already been a dream season for the Springville girls’ golf team, even before the class 1A regional first-round tournament started at the Little Bear Country Club course in Wyoming Monday, May 17.
Now, the Orioles are in some very rarified air when it comes to school history, as the team advanced to the regional final at Calamus’ Wapsi Oaks course Monday, May 24, after carding a meet runner-up score of 412 that edged third-place North Cedar by a single stroke for the honor of keeping their 2021 campaign alive and well.
“We knew it was going to be close, but we didn’t know it was going to be that close,” said Springville golf coach Austin Neuendorf. “The last time the girls advanced was in 2009, and I knew we had a chance of doing it again today.
“Our average doesn’t speak to how well we have been playing, and how much the girls have improved since the first meet of the year when we shot a 261, and we’ve been in the 210s since.”
Leading the charge for the Springville girls on the Little Bear course was Lauren Wilson, who turned in the round of her life coming through with a card of 96 (50-46) that just missed tournament runner-up medalist honors by a single stroke.
“Lauren put together her best round of the year at the perfect time,” Neuendorf said. “She’s gotten so much better over the year and is hitting her stride. It’s great to see her hard work is paying off.”
Penny Blackmore added a 98 (48-50) that was second on the Oriole team and seventh overall while Jaylen Ernzen added a 104 (51-53) that was 10th-best at the event, giving the Springville team three tournament top-10 scores.
Grace Matus (59-55) and Kailee Jacobs (61-70) also competed at the regional first-round event in Wyoming turning in cards of 114 and 131, respectively.
“I think the girls knew we had a shot, but to see that it was only a one-shot different between us and North Cedar showed them how important every stroke is. Any putt, chip or other shot could have put us in third and ended our season.”
Durant dominated the day winning the regional title with a score of 395 while North Cedar (413), Midland (517), Bellevue (527) and Calamus-Wheatland (551) rounded out the tournament team scoring.
Durant’s Belle Rockow led all golfers carding a medalist round of 92 (49-43).
Hoping to continue what has been one of their best golf campaigns in recent memory, the Springville boys made the short trip to Wyoming Friday, May 14, taking part in the 18-hole class 1A sectional tournament at the Little Bear Country Club.
In the end, the Orioles would come a mere four-strokes shy from keeping their season going.
Springville tallied a team card of 396, good enough to place fourth at the seven-team event, trailing third-place Calamus-Wheatland’s round of 392 as the Warriors, champion Easton Valley and runner-up and host Midland all advanced to the district round.
Springville’s Dylan DeMean closed another solid season on the golf course leading the Oriole boys with a card of 94 (48-46) that placed him in the tournament top-10 at eighth overall.
Heber Blackmore added a 100 (51-59) to count second on the team while Spencer DeMean (50-51) and Bryce Wilson (51-50) turned in the final two counting scores with cards of 101 each.
Tommy Hagensick (53-51) and Luke Jordan (58-56) also took to the course for the Springville boys tallying scores of 104 and 114, resprtively, as Easton Valley claimed the sectional team championship firing a 361 score that edged the host Eagles (362) by a mere one stroke. Springville defeated Bellevue-Marquette (401), Maquoketa Valley (427) and Central City (463) at the tournament.
Easton Valley’s Ethan Ferrell led all golfers firing a solid round of six-over par 78 while Midland’s Damon Huston was sectional runner-up medalist with an 83.
The Springville girls traveled to Winthrop Monday, May 10, and scored one of their top Tri-Rivers Conference tournament scores in recent memory coming through with a 422 tally that placed the Orioles third against the seven-team league field.
Blackmore led the Oriole girls coming through with a score of 99 (46-53) that placed her in the tournament top-10 at seventh overall while Matus, out for golf for the first time this spring, was second on the team and 12th overall turning in a card of 106 (52-54).
Wilson (50-57) and Ernzen (55-55) turned in the final two counting scores for the Springville girls adding scores of 107 and 110, respectively. Jacobs also took to the Buffalo Creek course in Winthrop making her way through with a 134 (67-67).
Alburnett claimed the Tri-Rivers tournament team title finishing with a 394 while Edgewood-Colesburg was runner-up with a 398. The Orioles defeated Starmont (437), host East Buchanan (441), North Linn (443) and Central City (467).
Edgewood-Colesburg’s Maddy Streicher dominated the field leading all golfers finishing with a league medalist round of five-over par 75 (36-39) while Alburnett’s Sammy Ahrendsen was runner-up turning in a card of 87 (44-43).