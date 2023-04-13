Having just enough golfers to post a team score in their 2023 opener at Edgewood-Colesburg Monday, April 3, Springville girls’ golf coach Austin Neuendorf wanted to make sure his team knew exactly what the mission was against the host Vikings in Colesburg.
“The first meet was a good litmus test to see where we’re at,” said Neuendorf, as his team was handed a 226-269 defeat. Colesburg tends to be our first meet every year (has been for the last three years) and while we only golfed four in the varsity meet, we just wanted to get some of the girls some experience golfing in an actual meet. Colesburg tends to be a tough course for our girls every year. I think there were some positives to build off of for the next few meets, and we should continue to get better as the girls get more experience.”
Talna Bongolan led all Oriole golfers at the season-opening nine-hole tournament making her way through the challenging course with a card of 63 while teammates Mya Koppes (66), Renee Brecht (69) and Allie Fah (71) also turned in counting scores for the visitors.
Springville also had a trio of golfers taking part at the JV level led by a round of 75 from Kalleigh Greene while teammates Ashley Warren (91) and Ella Hoge (92) also hit the course.
“One of the bright spots for us was freshman Kalleigh Greene,” Neuendorf said. “She shot a 75 in her first meet ever however, there were a few holes where you could really see the potential she possesses. On hole five she hit a drive that had a lot of distance, and right down the middle of the fairway. She ended that hole with a par.
“This was Kalleigh’s second week of golfing, ever, so we know the potential is there. We just need to find a way to cut some strokes off to get ourselves where we need to be as a team.”
Edgewood-Colesburg’s Audrey Helmrichs led all golfers carding a medalist round of 49 while teammate Briann VanGrell was runner-up with a 54.
“It’s great now to have scores to say here’s what we need to beat next time,” Neuendorf said. “Now we can work towards reaching that next goal.”