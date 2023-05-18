WEST BRANCH It wasn’t the way Springville girls’ golf coach Austin Neuendorf was hoping the 2023 campaign was going to come to a close for his ever-improving team competing at the class 1A regional first-round tournament on the Cedars Edge course in West Branch Friday, May 12.
But golf can sometimes be a cruel game.
“West Branch proved to be extremely difficult for our girls,” Neuendorf said. “We shot a 550, which was 70-strokes higher than conference. The course length combined with the rough was a recipe that we struggled with. It’s always tough to see the last meet of the season go this way, but that’s golf and it’s what we signed up for. Really proud of the girls for battling through and we’re looking forward to next year as we won’t lose anyone.”
The Orioles’ team card of 550 placed them seventh against the seven-team regional first-round field 41-strokes behind sixth-place Durant (509). West Branch claimed the team title on their home course dominating the field with a championship-winning 395 score while Calamus-Wheatland (448) and North Cedar (471) also advanced to the regional final as teams placing second and third overall, respectively.
Talna Bongolan led all Springville individuals coming through with a round of 125 (66-59) that just missed a tournament top-20 finish (21st) while teammate Alli Fah added a 139 (67-72) to place second on the team. Mya Koppes (65-78) and Ella Hoge (69-74) came through with the final two counting scores for the Orioles finishing with cards of 143 each while Kalleigh Greene also competed at the tournament making her way through the challenging course with a 150 (83-67).
North Linn (486), Midland (488) and Durant (509) also saw their campaigns come to a close rounding out the tournament’s top-6 teams.
Durant’s Lauren Callison did advance to the regional final as an individual winning medalist honors in West Branch with a card of 91 (44-47) while West Branch’s Tess Hammar was runner-up with a 95 (48-47).
Springville’s big week of 18-hole tournaments started Monday, May 8, in Manchester, where the team placed seventh against the eight-team field at the Tri-Rivers Conference West division event.
“The girls placed seventh out of eight-teams by one stroke,” Neuendorf said. “We thought we could have shot better as a team, but Talna shot a 52 on her back-9 which was her best nine of the season.”
Bongolan led the Orioles carding a 113 (61-52) as the team finished with a 482 score to top last-place Starmont (483) by a single stroke. Fah made her way through the course with a 122 (59-63) while Greene added a 123 (63-60) that was third on the team. Addison Peterson tallied the final counting score at the West division meet turning in a card of 124 (62-62).
Hoge (63-62) and Koppes (64-76) also competed at the meet for the Springville team turning in scores of 125 and 140, respectively.
East Buchanan cruised to the Tri-Rivers West division tournament title firing a 371 score that was 29-strokes better than runner-up Edgewood-Colesburg (400). North Linn (424), Central City (434) and Maquoketa Valley (435) rounded out the top-5 in the team scoring.
East Buchanan’s Jaeden Hellenthal led all golfers carding a medalist round of 80 (39-41) while teammates Brooklyn Kelchen was runner-up with an 88 (44-44).