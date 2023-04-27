He’s been wondering what his team would look like when all six of golfers get to play all at the same time.
That hadn’t happened yet this season for Springville girls’ golf coach Austin Neuendorf, but it finally did Tuesday, April 18, taking on rival Central City on the Meadowview Country Club course, home to both programs.
“This was our first time fielding six golfers, so it was a good chance to see where we are at,” said Neuendorf, as his team was handed a 207-245 setback at the hands of the Wildcats in the nine-hole tournament.
“Kalleigh Greene continues to impress as a freshman shooting a 60. She had a great eighth hole, as it tends to be one of the tougher holes for high schoolers, and she parred the hole which was impressive.”
Talna Bongolan led the Orioles coming through with a card of 59 while Greene (60), Allie Fah (61) and Ella Hoge (62) all counted towards the Springville team score.
Addison Peterson (72) and Mya Koppes (75) also took to the course for the Orioles.
Central City’s Bretlyn Decker was in a league of her own carding a sizzling 40 to claim meet medalist honors while teammate Bailey Weber was runner-up with a 52.
Ashley Warren golfed at the JV level for the Springville team making her way through with a 62.
The Orioles hosted East Buchanan Friday, April 21, and playing minus a few of their regulars were handed a 217-254 defeat.
“We were missing a significant amount of girls at this tournament,” Neuendorf said. “The girls are working hard and really getting close to getting at least three golfers in the 50s. We just need to find a way to cut 9s to 7s or 6s to 4s. We are really close to getting where we would like to see the girls at. We have two more meets before conference so it will be interesting to see if we can take that leap. The big thing I keep stressing to the girls is that we are seeing improvement. It may not be with lower scores all the time, but we just need to stay positive and keep working hard.”
Greene’s card of 60 led the Oriole team while Bongolan and Fah added rounds of 62 each with Hoge turning in the final counting score with a 70. Koppes also made her way through the Meadowview course coming through with a 71.
East Buchanan’s Maya Huegel led all golfers with a medalist round of 51 while teammate Jaiden Hellenthal was runner-up oith a 52.