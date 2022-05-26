There probably weren’t too many people who though it would have been possible for Springville senior Grace Matus to make a state golf appearance.
State volleyball? Sure. State basketball? Absolutely.
But golf?
That wasn’t exactly on anyone’s radar. Probably not even Grace’s either.
Matus didn’t even go out for golf until last spring. But like she’s done in every other sport she’s competed in during an absolutely brilliant four-year sports stretch in Springville, Matus proved she can compete at the highest level, and that’s exactly what she did at the 18-hole class 1A regional final tournament on the Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club course in Wapello Wednesday, May 18.
“What a great day for Grace,” said Oriole girls’ golf coach Austin Neuendorf, as Matus carded a sensational round of 91, that included a sizzling round of 38 on her first nine holes that helped clinch the state tournament berth with her sixth-place individual standing.
“She advanced to the state tournament with a 91 and broke the school-record that was held by Lauren Wilson. Grace played an incredible first nine shooting four-over. After seven holes she was plus-1. The back nine was a little up and down but she managed to get through the round and place sixth.”
Matus fired a 53 in her final nine holes and secured the final spot individual spot to the state tournament.
“Grace hit fairways on her drives and that was the key for her round,” Neuendorf said. “I’m incredibly proud of her and the work she’s put in the last two years. I’m looking forward to her getting to experience the state tournament.”
Matus will make her way to Marshalltown’s American Legion Golf Course Thursday, May 26, with a 9:00 a.m. shot gun start before tee times beginning at 8:30 a.m. get her underway Friday, May 27.
New London’s Taylor Phillips led all golfers at the 1A regional final in Wapello carding a medalist round of 72 (40-32).
