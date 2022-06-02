MARSHALLTOWN
There she was, standing on the 15th tee on a chilly morning on the American Legion Memorial course in Marshalltown Thursday, May 26, ready to open her class 1A girls’ state golf tournament.
Springville senior Grace Matus couldn’t have been more amazed, shocked, surprised and finally, nervous, to have actually been there golfing against some of the best the state of Iowa has to offer.
Believe it or not Grace, you’re obviously one of them too.
“I think it pretty much goes without saying that I’m incredibly shocked I was able to make it here to the state tournament after just joining the golf team at Springville last season as a junior,” said Matus, who represented the Oriole program extremely well at the elite tournament placing in a tie for 44th overall at the two-day, 36-hole event after turning in a card of 207 (103-104).
“Lauren (Wilson) and I decided during our sophomore year that we were going to go out for golf, and of course we lost that season due to COVID. So, we went out for the first time last year and had some fun, which is something I thought golf just was for me. Fun. I never really thought the game would take me anywhere, and never in a million years did I think it would take me all the way to the state tournament.”
But there she was, playing with some of the top high school players in the state, opening with a first-round 103 (52-51) before coming back and playing some of her best golf Friday, May 27, finishing with a 104 (57-47) that included a final-round 47.
“That’s the kind of score I should have been shooting on both days,” Matus said. “Thursday was tough though. First of all, I was very nervous. Second of all it was cold and misty and the weather just was tough to play in before it finally got as little nicer later in the day. Friday was perfect weather and I was happy to finish with that 47 in my final nine holes.”
Springville girls’ golf coach Austin Neuendorf couldn’t have been more proud of the performance Matus turned in at the highest of golf levels.
“I think Grace was a little disappointed at first because she wanted to be in the 90s both days, but I think after it’s all said and done, she was able to reflect and be proud of the fact that she was the first-ever girls’ golfer from Springville to make it to the state tournament.
“Add on the fact that she didn’t start golfing until her junior year, she has a lot to be proud of. It just goes to show hard work can pay off, and you can be rewarded for it.”
Lynnville-Sully’s Greenlee Smock, an individual qualifier like Matus, dominated all class 1A field winning the state championship with a card of 154 (75-79) while Algona-Bishop Garrigan claimed the team title firing a 713 (361-352) that out-distanced runner-up Grundy Center 739 (367-372) by a whopping 26 shots.
“Playing at this tournament is something I’ll never forget,” said Matus who has made a career of making memories in Springville during a mind-boggling run that saw her play at numerous state basketball and state volleyball tournaments, including an appearance in the class 1A volleyball state championship match last fall.
“It was something that was never on my radar, and now high school golf will be something I’ll always have fond memories of. What a great experience.”